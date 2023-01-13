Read full article on original website
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
'Why should you constantly fire with lethal force?' Biden asks police personnel to be retrained.Sherif SaadWashington, DC
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Exclusive-U.S. energy chief warns Republicans that oil bill would raise pump prices
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned Republicans in a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday that limiting President Joe Biden's authority to tap the nation's oil reserves would undermine national security, cause crude shortages and raise gasoline prices.
Lots of Partisan Posturing, Investigations, Little Meaningful Bills Expected
On Jan. 3, the 118th Congress commenced with the lowest expectations that Americans won’t see any meaningful legislation passed. The post Lots of Partisan Posturing, Investigations, Little Meaningful Bills Expected appeared first on The Washington Informer.
CBC Begins ‘Busy’ Meeting With Biden Administration Over Border Policies
While House Republicans spent a week publicly bickering and 15 rounds voting to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker, the Congressional Black Caucus was already hard at work on behalf of its millions of constituents. The post CBC Begins ‘Busy’ Meeting With Biden Administration Over Border Policies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill
President Biden has signed a bill that focuses on finding a backup drinking water supply for D.C.-area residents who largely depend on the Potomac River, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton recently announced. The post Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Hundreds of Illegally Dumped Tires Found in Ward 8 Park
A large number of tires illegally dumped in Anacostia Park in D.C.'s Ward 8 has gotten the attention of city residents and officials. The post Hundreds of Illegally Dumped Tires Found in Ward 8 Park appeared first on The Washington Informer.
U.S. agency cites Amazon.com for safety hazards
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. government agency on Wednesday issued citations against three Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) facilities for violations that exposed workers to safety hazards, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan said.
White House Responds to Migrant Buses Sent to VP Harris’ D.C. Home
The White House has condemned the latest tactic employed by Republican governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who bused migrants across the country to push President Joe Biden toward stricter border policies. The post White House Responds to Migrant Buses Sent to VP Harris’ D.C. Home appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Ward 5 Community Solar Facility Celebrates Construction Progress
Several KIPP DC Preparatory students recently gathered amongst the massive frames of a real-life solar facility under construction across the street from their school. The post Ward 5 Community Solar Facility Celebrates Construction Progress appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Promises for a Brighter Future
U.S. President Joe Biden has committed $55 billion over three years to advance Africa’s economic and human capital development priorities. The post The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Promises for a Brighter Future appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.https://www.washingtoninformer.com/
