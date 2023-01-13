ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hmenews.com

Healthcare Equipment acquires Powell Medical

DURHAM, N.C. – Healthcare Equipment Inc., a family-owned provider of custom rehab and DME, has acquired Powell Medical, a provider of pediatric-focused custom rehab and DME. Tom Powell, who owns Powell Medical, is retiring. “I was humbled when Tom contacted me,” said Larry Lankford, owner of Healthcare Equipment. “The...
hmenews.com

Belluscura makes 'considerable progress’

LONDON and PLANO, Texas – Belluscura shipped or received orders for 2,850 X-PLOR portable oxygen concentrators by Dec. 31, 2022, the company stated in a trading update for the year. The company anticipates its adjusted EBITDA loss will be in line with market expectations. Its retained cash balances of...
hmenews.com

Walk the talk

There’s been a lot of talk about the increased appreciation for home care due to the COVID-19 And now we’re seeing lawmakers walk the talk. The omnibus bill they passed in December included not one but a handful of provisions that impact the HME industry:. An extension of...

