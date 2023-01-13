This Timeless $4.25 Million Home in Montgomery Texas Allows For Natural Light With Uninterrupted Views Of Lake And Golf Course

Read full article on original website
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
mocomotive.com
1,000-home development planned for Magnolia area in 2025
Shea Homes acquired land in the Magnolia area for the new community. (Courtesy Shea Homes) A new housing development is slated to come to the Magnolia community in the next two years. According to a Jan. 17 news release, Shea Homes acquired 430 acres in west Montgomery County along FM…
thekatynews.com
Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West
Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
Mason jar sundaes, waffles: 4 businesses coming soon to The Woodlands area
Graze Craze is slated to open in The Woodlands area in early February. (Courtesy Graze Craze) Graze Craze, Surreal Creamery, Sugaring NY and Dolly Llama are slated to open in The Woodlands area in 2023. 1. A Dolly Llama location is under construction at Metropark Square, according to Daniel Moon...
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in Houston
Last week I wrote about the best pizza's in Houston. Well there is new competition in the Houston pizza market thanks to today's opening of Fat Boy's Pizza. Many of you may be familiar with the restaurant chain which has six locations in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
Click2Houston.com
Spring Branch residents blame flooding in their backyards on new residential construction
HOUSTON – A cluster of neighbors along a street in the Spring Branch neighborhood said construction of a new residential development has caused rainfall to flood their backyards. “The bottom line is, I don’t want to flood where I am,” said Jane, who lives in one of the four...
Cocktail bar The Perfect Round to open new location in Sugar Land
Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. (Courtesy The Perfect Round) Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. In addition to handcrafted cocktails made with fresh ingredients, the bar will feature three indoor golfing simulators, where patrons can access 200 courses and a driving range, Director of Operations Michael Downing said.
Joe's Italian Grill plans to open sixth location in Fulshear by end of January
Joe's Italian Grill and Pizza will offer many traditional entrees. (Courtesy Joe's Italian Grill) Joe’s Italian Grill and Pizza has plans to open at the Marcel Town Center at Cross Creek by the end of January. Located at 6627 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear, its menu features a...
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
papercitymag.com
Downtown Houston to be Forever Changed by New Hines District — These Connected Towers Aren’t a Marketing Gimmick But a Real Sea Shift
Texas Tower is helping to shape Hines' new downtown Houston district. Walking from Texas Tower to the Brava high-rise takes less than five minutes, but the quick stroll between the 47-story next generation office building and the 46-story apartment tower shaped like a sailboat still provides a good look at just how rapidly this section of downtown Houston is changing. For one thing, there are a lot more people around.
ricethresher.org
Review: Home Slice Pizza fires up new Houston location
One of the most amazing parts about coming to Rice and getting to meet people from all sorts of backgrounds and cultures is that you are exposed to a variety of opinions and ideas that help mold you into a more well-rounded individual. One of the most fascinating opinions that I feel people bring with them is their taste in pizza. Whether a debate between Pizza Hut and Papa John’s or New York versus Chicago, we all have opinions on how we like our pies.
Outback Steakhouse opens new prototype in Grand Parkway Marketplace in Spring
Located at 6805 N. Grand Parkway, Ste. 810, the new 5,005-square-foot restaurant features a spacious dining room and large bar area, which can accommodate up to 133 guests. (Courtesy Outback Steakhouse) Outback Steakhouse debuted its new redesigned restaurant model in Spring's Grand Parkway Marketplace following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 17.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
hellowoodlands.com
Breitling Now Open at Market Street
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Market Street recently welcomed iconic Swiss watchmaker Breitling, which added a boutique to its tenant mix just before Christmas. The luxury watch purveyor, featuring timepieces for men and women, debuted near Louis Vuitton at Market Street. The Breitling boutique at Market Street is inspired by...
realtynewsreport.com
Exxon Skyscraper Sold for Apartment Conversion
HOUSTON – (Exclusive Story from Realty News Report) – The 45-story former headquarters of Humble Oil, a predecessor to Exxon, has been sold to a developer that plans to convert the vacant office building to residential units – a redevelopment that could supercharge downtown revitalization. The 1.2...
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
Township Square to bring new tenants, with completed renovation set for 2023
The renovation is set to be complete early in spring 2023 with a lineup of tenants, including Fellowship Coffee Co., Phresh as Duck Barber Shop and a yet-to-be-announced restaurant. (Courtesy KM Realty) Township Square, located at 3434 FM 1092 Road, Missouri City, is in the midst of a $4 million...
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
Houston Chronicle
Houston sandwich scene heats up with new spots joining old faves
Cajun, soul food, seafood—Houston is known for its delicious range of cuisines. When it comes to sandwiches, though, the city has been lagging behind other dining destinations. This is changing thanks to several sando connoisseurs who will soon be sharing their talents with Houston diners. Acclaimed Vietnamese chef Christine...
Eater
The Closure of Iconic Houston Tex-Mex Restaurant Spanish Village Is Bittersweet
The announcement that iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village is permanently closing its doors is a bittersweet one. The Third Ward stalwart, which opened in 1953 by the Medina family, changed ownership in the last few years eventually landing with Abhi Sreerama and Ishita Chakravarty in 2018 who announced they were closing it in the summer of 2021. Shortly after, Houston entrepreneur Steve Rogers swooped in and assumed operations, seeing the restaurant through to its 70th year in business.
