SUV sales in the U.S. and international markets continue to boom – the statistics tell the tale, but just look around the parking lot the next time you're at the grocery store to see the evidence for yourself. SUVs dominate more than half the market, followed by pickup trucks and then sedans. So why then does the head of French automaker Citroën, Vincent Cobee, believe that the age of the SUV is coming to an end?

17 HOURS AGO