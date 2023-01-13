Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
US News and World Report
Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End
LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex Destroyed Resources Worth $342 Million From Two Top Fields
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex illegally burnt off hydrocarbon resources worth more than $342 million in the three years up to August 2022 at two of its most important new fields, internal documents from the country's oil regulator showed. The three documents, produced by the regulator...
US News and World Report
GE, IHI to Develop Ammonia-Based Low-Carbon Gas Power Turbines
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - General Electric's turbine manufacturing unit said on Wednesday it had agreed with Japan's IHI Corp to develop gas turbines operating on ammonia to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. GE and IHI would work to develop technology that would allow some of GE's existing gas turbine products to safely...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
US News and World Report
Morgan Stanley Comfortable on Headcount, Takes Mark-To-Market Losses on Twitter
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is comfortable with its headcount after recent action to reduce jobs in December, Chief Financial Officer Sharon Yeshaya told Reuters on Tuesday. "We're comfortable with where we are," she said when asked if more job cuts were being considered after a 2% reduction late...
Credit Suisse sees money returning to the bank -CEO
ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is seeing a reversal of outflows, CEO Ulrich Koerner said in an interview with CNBC in Davos on Wednesday. "Outflows have reduced very significantly and we are seeing money now coming back in different parts of the firm," he said.
US News and World Report
Make It Easier to Raise Children, Say Many Chinese After Population Falls
HONG KONG (Reuters) - If China wants to reverse a decline in population, more should be done to help families raise their children, according to Wei Chao, a 31-year-old mother of twin girls living in Shanghai, and many more parents interviewed by Reuters held the same view. "Nowadays many people...
US News and World Report
Citroen CEO Thinks SUV Sales Will Begin Falling
SUV sales in the U.S. and international markets continue to boom – the statistics tell the tale, but just look around the parking lot the next time you're at the grocery store to see the evidence for yourself. SUVs dominate more than half the market, followed by pickup trucks and then sedans. So why then does the head of French automaker Citroën, Vincent Cobee, believe that the age of the SUV is coming to an end?
Futures edge higher with earnings underway, United Airlines rises
Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures inched up on Wednesday after big banks kicked off the reporting season with a mixed bag of earnings, while shares of United Airlines rose after it forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit.
Ken Fisher Believes Wall Street Is On Verge Of A Roaring Bull Market: Inflation Is 'Deader Than A Doornail'
Ken Fisher, founder and chairman of Fisher Investments has reportedly said that Wall Street is on the verge of a "roaring bull market" similar to 1967's "summer of love," which witnessed a stunning stock rally while also stating that inflation is dead. “It's deader than a doornail, it just doesn’t...
EU tourist stays neared pre-pandemic levels in 2022 - Eurostat
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in the European Union in 2022 approached pre-pandemic levels, the bloc's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday, confirming the sector's recovery path after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before the Bell: Tesla, Albertsons, Moderna Rise on News; AMC Soars on No News
U.S. markets closed mixed on Tuesday and traded slightly higher Wednesday morning, ahead of reports on the producer price index and retail sales.
EXCLUSIVE: SAB Biotherapeutics Receives Additional $8.2M In Closeout Of COVID-19 DoD Contract
SAB Biotherapeutics SABS has received an additional $8.2 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) related to the closeout of the discontinued COVID-19 prototype research and development contract. This brings the final closeout settlement to $16.8 million received since November 2022. What Happened: In August, SAB Biotherapeutics announced discontinuing...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Dodging a Downturn
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Global investors have fretted endlessly about a 2023 recession for the major global economies for more than six months. Now the year's underway, they are having some doubts. A big question is whether dodging a downturn...
US News and World Report
Japan Yields Top BOJ Cap for Third Day on Eve of Crucial Policy Decision
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year government bond yields topped the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy ceiling for a third straight session on Tuesday amid swirling speculation that policymakers could tweak stimulus settings when a two-day meeting wraps up on Wednesday. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.505%...
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Gain Around 1% on Optimism Over China's Recovery
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since early December on optimism that the lifting of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a fuel demand recovery in the world's top oil importer. Brent crude futures were up $1.21, or 1.41%, to $87.13 a barrel by 0942...
US News and World Report
Mexican Economy Grew Around 3% Last Year, Fueled by Tourism
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy expanded by about 3% in 2022, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said in a statement on Tuesday, as Latin America's No. 2 economy sought to recover lost ground from a pandemic-led slowdown. Economic activity rebounded significantly last year, according to the statement,...
US News and World Report
Russia to Let Some Companies Disregard Foreign Shareholders
(Reuters) - Russia is set to allow some companies to disregard the votes of shareholders from what it regards as "unfriendly" countries when making corporate decisions, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. The decree will apply to companies in the energy, mechanical engineering and trade sectors with...
