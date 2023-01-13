Read full article on original website
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 364 points, or...
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bowman Consulting (BWMN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bowman Consulting is one of 344 companies in the...
Is American International Group (AIG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. American International Group (AIG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Daily Dividend Report: RBA,CBT,KNTK,FNV,MBWM
Ritchie Bros. announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.27 per common share, payable on March 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a Trending Stock
V.F. (VFC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland have returned...
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism
The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...
Invesco (IVZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Invesco (IVZ) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
CINF or CNA: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Positioned?
The Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry is likely to benefit from improved pricing, an increase in interest rate, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and a solid capital position. These poise property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. The industry has risen 2.1% in the past year against the...
Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Silgan Holdings (SLGN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Is Aperam (APEMY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aperam (APEMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Community Bank System (CBU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Community Bank System (CBU) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Alight (ALIT) Stock?
Investors in Alight, Inc. ALIT need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $5.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Salzgitter AG (SZGPY)
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
2 Diversified Operations Stocks to Beat Industry Challenges
The Zacks Diversified Operations industry is experiencing weakness due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector and lower customer demand. Persistent supply chain disruptions, raw material cost-inflation and labor shortages are added headwinds in the industry. These factors point to a bleak outlook for the industry in the near term.
Should Value Investors Buy SunCoke Energy (SXC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Another Beat in Store for PACCAR (PCAR) This Earnings Season?
PACCAR PCAR is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $2.23 and $7 billion, respectively. For the current quarter, the consensus estimate for PACCAR’s earnings per share has...
Cambridge (CATC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects Cambridge (CATC) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
