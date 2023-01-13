ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Aiken school board to hold election to replace Shealey on April 11

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
A special election to fill a vacant seat on the Aiken County Board of Education will be held April 11.

Qualifying dates have also been set for those interested in running for the position, according to the Aiken County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

The need for the election comes after Sandra Shealey announced her resignation from the school board during its meeting Jan. 10. She cited personal reasons.

Shealey represented District 1, which covers the eastern portion of the county.

Michael Bond, the deputy director of the Aiken County election board, said the filing for petition opens Jan. 27 at noon and closes Feb. 6 at noon. Those interested in running will need to collect 50 signatures of registered voters within the specific district.

The petition forms can be printed from scvotes.gov or people can go to the elections office, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200 in Aiken and pick them up, Bond said.

The election will be held Tuesday, April 11, Bond said.

Shealey was first sworn-in as a school board member in 2017.

“This is not goodbye, this is see you later because I’ll continue to serve in other capacities support Aiken County Public Schools for many, many more years to come,” Shealey said in her statement.

