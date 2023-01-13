Read full article on original website
Police take armed man into custody at Durham home
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
jocoreport.com
Police Investigating Suspected Fatal Canned Air Overdose
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected overdose death of a Johnston County woman. Around 9:00am Monday, Jan. 9, the 46 year-old victim was at Walmart when she reportedly overdosed by “huffing” Air Duster. She was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, reportedly refused medical treatment, and left the emergency department. Sometime later the woman obtained a ride with an unknown person.
16-year-old in custody, 21-year-old still on the run after downtown Durham restaurant shooting
One person is in custody but a second remains at large accused of being responsible for a shooting outside Tobacco Road Sports Café in downtown Durham.
WRAL
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
jocoreport.com
SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer
SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
cbs17
Durham police team seizes 9 guns, arrests 22 in just 2 weeks of new year
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has made nearly two dozen arrests in January focusing on gun violence, officials said. In a video posted Friday, police said the department’s Crime Area Target Team was continuing to fight gun violence in the city. In the first 13...
Crime Stoppers seeking information about man who allegedly stole drills, tried to run over business owners in Whitsett
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crime Stoppers is asking for information about a suspected shoplifter who also allegedly tried to hit people with his car. According to a Tweet by Guilford County Crime Stoppers, a man went into a business in Whitsett and stole five power drills. When the business owners tried to stop the suspect, […]
WXII 12
Student accuses school staff of assaulting him during fight break-up at a school
CLIMAX, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight that happened at Providence Grove High School in Climax on Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A school resource officer was told to respond to an incident involving two students...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ faces parole board Tuesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman serving a life sentence after an apartment fire “prank” left four people dead is beginning the legal process that could lead her to freedom. Janet Danahey, 44, has been behind bars for more than 20 years after she set fire to a futon on a deck at the […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 14 years in prison for firearm charges following domestic altercation
A Raleigh man was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 168 months in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges.
jocoreport.com
Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
WXII 12
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro police searching for 2 suspects after Papa John’s Pizza on East Cone Boulevard robbed at gunpoint
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Papa John’s was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 9:49 pm officers responded to Papa John’s Pizza on 1015 E. Cone Blvd. when they were told about a robbery. Two men armed with […]
WRAL
