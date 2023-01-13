ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Police take armed man into custody at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Investigating Suspected Fatal Canned Air Overdose

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected overdose death of a Johnston County woman. Around 9:00am Monday, Jan. 9, the 46 year-old victim was at Walmart when she reportedly overdosed by “huffing” Air Duster. She was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, reportedly refused medical treatment, and left the emergency department. Sometime later the woman obtained a ride with an unknown person.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer

SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Police said they found suspect who stabbed a clerk in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said they have found the suspect responsible for assaulting a man Saturday afternoon. The update came in around 10 p.m. Saturday from authorities, stating that Dimond Levario was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, with intent to kill. Authorities said...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Person in police custody dies in Raleigh

Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
RALEIGH, NC

