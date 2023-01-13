Read full article on original website
'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources
Broken-hearted Priscilla Presley was on the verge of an emotional breakdown before Lisa Marie Presley’s death that had friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2020, sources revealed Priscilla was struggling to deal with both Lisa Marie’s past struggles with addiction and her nasty court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In addition, she was left devastated by the suicide of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. At the time, an insider said the one-time Dallas star had been rattled by not only her family issues but the global pandemic. “She’s so overwhelmed by everything,” a source said. “After Ben died, she...
Funeral Services Pending for Lisa Marie Presley, 54
Funeral services were pending Friday for Lisa Marie Presley, one day after the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley died at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area.
Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death
Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Looks Just Like Mom In New Photos
Elvis Presley‘s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley is now all grown up and has adult children of her own. Her oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough is looking more and more like her mother every day! She was recently seen at a dinner in Beverly Hills and fans couldn’t get over the resemblance.
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
Video shows Lisa Marie Presley on the Golden Globes red carpet
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Stephanie Elam describes seeing Presley at the Golden Globes Awards just days earlier.
Riley Keough Drew Inspiration From Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley For Her Recent Role
Riley Keough stars in the upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the novel by the same name. Riley will play a musician in the ’70s who becomes both a “rock legend and feminist icon.” She admitted that she drew a lot of inspiration from her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
Lisa Marie Presley's Children: Everything To Know About Her Four Kids And Spouses
Fans were shocked Thursday night when news broke that Lisa Marie Presley had died after reportedly going into cardiac arrest. Her mom, Priscilla Presley, shared the news with news outlets in a public statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful...
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Bob Dylan’s Neighbors Got Physically Sick From the Stench Coming From His Yard
Bob Dylan had a portable toilet in his yard. His neighbors said that the smell was so bad that it made them physically ill.
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
How Frank Sinatra Once Saved Johnny Carson from a Mob Hit: ‘Johnny Carson Breathes ‘Cause He Knows Frank Sinatra’
According to comedian Tom Dreesen, he heard from Frank Sinatra that Johnny Carson was once targeted for a mob hit, and Sinatra called in a favor to see it go away.
Lisa Marie Presley Seemingly Struggled at Golden Globes Days Before Hospitalization, Cardiac Arrest
Despite being in good spirits, Lisa Marie Presley was seemingly struggling Tuesday during the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was in attendance to support Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. The appearance came just two days before Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Following the news...
Mike Nesmith Believed The Monkees Were Always a ‘Three Piece Band’ With Davy Jones as Their ‘Frontman’
Mike Nesmith always believed that The Monkees were not a quartet. Rather, they were a 'three-piece band" with Davy Jones as their frontman.
