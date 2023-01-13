ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources

Broken-hearted Priscilla Presley was on the verge of an emotional breakdown before Lisa Marie Presley’s death that had friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2020, sources revealed Priscilla was struggling to deal with both Lisa Marie’s past struggles with addiction and her nasty court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In addition, she was left devastated by the suicide of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. At the time, an insider said the one-time Dallas star had been rattled by not only her family issues but the global pandemic. “She’s so overwhelmed by everything,” a source said. “After Ben died, she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
People

Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler

David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]

Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
CALABASAS, CA
New York Post

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy