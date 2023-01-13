ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Enovis expands foot and ankle portfolio with new staples

Enovis (NYSE: ENOV) today announced the launch of its procedure-specific DynaClip Delta and DynaClip Quattro bone staples. The staples are the latest additions to Wilmington, Delaware–based Enovis’ growing foot and ankle portfolio. The portfolio includes the DynaClip family of bone fixation systems. DynaClip Delta and DynaClip Quattro staples...
Credit Suisse sees money returning to the bank -CEO

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is seeing a reversal of outflows, CEO Ulrich Koerner said in an interview with CNBC in Davos on Wednesday. "Outflows have reduced very significantly and we are seeing money now coming back in different parts of the firm," he said.
Shockwave Medical to acquire Neovasc for up to $147M

Neovasc enrolled its first patient in a clinical trial studying the Neovasc Reducer in January 2022. The company designed the device to reduce angina symptoms in people with refractory angina. It was also reportedly developing the Tiara mitral valve repair device in 2020. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement,...

