Los Angeles County, CA

signalscv.com

LASD seeking help in locating missing man, concern for well being

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Benjamin Raymond Fox, 48, who was last seen in Saugus. Fox is described as white, weighing approximately 260 pounds, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with green eyes, no hair, a goatee and a tattoos of Simpson characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Reckless driving suspect, passenger arrested after pursuit near Inglewood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began a pursuit of a reckless driving suspect on the southbound I-405. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly on the phone with the California Highway Patrol, claiming they were being chased by LASD while they were on the way to the hospital. The suspect exited the freeway and drove into Inglewood and Hawthorne before pulling over after deputies pulled off and CHP took over the pursuit.
INGLEWOOD, CA
police1.com

Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

mynewsla.com

Man with Autism Missing from La Puente

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood shoe store robbed by two women who pepper sprayed employees

INGLEWOOD – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying and locating two women who snatched shoes from an outlet store in Inglewood, with one of the suspects also allegedly pepper-spraying an employee. One of the suspects entered Warehouse Shoe Sale, 3000 W. Century Blvd., at about 8:20...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

