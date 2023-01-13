Read full article on original website
LASD searching for missing 82-year-old San Gabriel woman
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes who went missing Sunday in San Gabriel. Xiang Fu was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Agnolo Drive, according to the Los Angeles...
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
LASD seeking help in locating missing man, concern for well being
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Benjamin Raymond Fox, 48, who was last seen in Saugus. Fox is described as white, weighing approximately 260 pounds, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with green eyes, no hair, a goatee and a tattoos of Simpson characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Reckless driving suspect, passenger arrested after pursuit near Inglewood
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began a pursuit of a reckless driving suspect on the southbound I-405. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly on the phone with the California Highway Patrol, claiming they were being chased by LASD while they were on the way to the hospital. The suspect exited the freeway and drove into Inglewood and Hawthorne before pulling over after deputies pulled off and CHP took over the pursuit.
Missing man found and arrested on suspicion of battery against former spouse
Patrick James Yates, reported missing on Jan. 3, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a former spouse one week later, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs. On Jan. 3, it was reported that Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately 11 a.m....
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
Suspect behind violent chase through LA, OC waves at cameras during 1st court appearance
Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley, did not enter a plea at his arraignment, which was rescheduled for Feb. 3. He didn't say much, but he did take a moment to wave and smile at ABC7 cameras during his appearance.
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
LA sheriff’s detective dies after medical emergency while driving
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving and died, crashing his vehicle in the Torrance area, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. “It is with...
Police seeking public’s help identifying robbery suspect in Baldwin Park
Police in Baldwin Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a clothing store and injured an employee in the process. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 1:50 p.m. at Urban X Clothing, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd., in Baldwin Park. The...
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
A 1-month-old baby girl died after she was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway, the CHP says.
Two arrested for 20 stolen catalytic converters
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two men for the theft of 20 catalytic converters recovered in a traffic stop near 4 a.m. Tuesday. The post Two arrested for 20 stolen catalytic converters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Inglewood shoe store robbed by two women who pepper sprayed employees
INGLEWOOD – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying and locating two women who snatched shoes from an outlet store in Inglewood, with one of the suspects also allegedly pepper-spraying an employee. One of the suspects entered Warehouse Shoe Sale, 3000 W. Century Blvd., at about 8:20...
Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday.
Man fatally wounded in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics...
Second boy dies of injuries from South LA hit-and-run; driver sought
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured. The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The...
