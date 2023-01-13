ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

1 arrested, 2 sought in South L.A. street takeover that left woman dead

A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a woman during a South Los Angeles takeover on Christmas Day has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police announced Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young was arrested last week and is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles. The Orange County native faces a murder charge, while […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Orange County

STANTON, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to...
STANTON, CA
KTLA

Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice

The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Family Demands Justice, Plans to Sue After LAPD Killing of Father in Westlake

The family of a man shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers said Friday that they plan to file a lawsuit, contending his slaying was unjustified. Takar Smith’s family and their lawyer said the father of six was going through a mental health crisis and that the Los Angeles Police Department officers who responded should have contacted the department’s mental health assessment team. The lawyer said also that a kneeling Smith did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury when officers shot him dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Set to be Sentenced for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death

Sentencing is set Monday for a man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago. David Martinez,...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
KTLA.com

Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman seriously injured in Pomona hit-and-run crash

A woman was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona late Monday, police said. The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue. The victim was trying to cross Indian Hill when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the Pomona Police […]
POMONA, CA

