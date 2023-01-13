ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Rhuigi Villaseñor, NHL’s Arizona Coyotes Unveil Special Edition Jersey

Rhuigi Villaseñor is continuing his relationship with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes with a new special edition drop. The fashion designer, who is the founder and creative director behind streetwear label Rhude and the creative director of Bally, unveiled on Wednesday an Arizona-themed “Desert Night” alternative jersey for the hockey team. This is Villaseñor’s latest project with the Arizona Coyotes after the team appointed him its creative strategist in October.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy