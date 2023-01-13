Rhuigi Villaseñor is continuing his relationship with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes with a new special edition drop. The fashion designer, who is the founder and creative director behind streetwear label Rhude and the creative director of Bally, unveiled on Wednesday an Arizona-themed “Desert Night” alternative jersey for the hockey team. This is Villaseñor’s latest project with the Arizona Coyotes after the team appointed him its creative strategist in October.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO