Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Brixton Academy security guards regularly 'took bribes'
Some security guards at Brixton Academy regularly took bribes to let people in without tickets, a whistleblower has told the BBC. Two people lost their lives at the south London venue in December, in a crush outside a gig by Afro-pop star Asake. A security guard has told File on...
BBC
Gorgie Farm: Animals move out of urban farm as it closes doors
One of Scotland's last urban farms has closed its doors to the public and its animals are being transported to local zoos and farms. Love Gorgie Farm, which gives volunteering opportunities to disadvantaged young people and adults, hands the keys back next month. Edinburgh Zoo, Five Sisters Zoo in West...
Comments / 0