WBTV
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March
Fred Tiess, an instructor at Johnson & Wales University, went through the drawers in the QC Kitchen and let us know what we really need and what we don't. Kristen looked a little skeptical, so Mary promised to make it!. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens fourth Charlotte location. Updated:...
Bojangles teams with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to launch alcoholic sweet tea
CHARLOTTE — Move over White Claw, here comes Bojangles. The Charlotte-based chicken shop that’s also known for its biscuits and sweet tea is now entering the adult beverage world. Bojangles announced on Tuesday that an alcoholic version of its popular sweet tea is coming to stores soon. Bojangles...
Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Charlotte Aviation museum renamed for Miracle on the Hudson’s Captain Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolinas Aviation Museum will reopen later this year with a new facility and a new name. It will now be known as the Sullenberger Aviation Museum. Leaders unveiled their progress today with a special ceremony. Captain Sully famously navigated an emergency on the charlotte bound US Airways flight, […]
scoopcharlotte.com
Charlotte’s Best Restaurants for the Gluten-Free Eater
Whether you’re gluten-free for health reasons, trying out a new diet, or being a supportive family member/significant other, you can attest that finding quality gluten-free restaurants can be a struggle. I’ve always been a foodie, but have not always been gluten-free. In March of 2022, I was diagnosed with...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a rapidly-growing city known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, an abundance of recreational activities, and cultural attractions.
Family wants to keep McNinch House going after owner dies
The McNinch House Restaurant announced that renowned owner Ellen Davis died.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views
Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
Waxhaw pet rescue mourning loss of animals after fire
The non-profit pet rescue said the barn served multiple purposes, including socializing dogs to human interaction.
CMPD hosts Operation Warm Pet drive in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department kicked off its Operation Warm Pet Drive in southwest Charlotte on Saturday. During the colder season, animal care and control collect donations of blankets, jackets and straw to keep pets warm. The department said they saw a large demand for cold-weather items. “They...
Huntersville leads Opendoor ranking of hottest Charlotte-area ZIP codes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Many of the ZIP codes deemed by Opendoor as the hottest in Charlotte’s housing market share a common thread. They offer a small-town feel while still being accessible to center city within a relatively short commute, says Chelsea Goyer, Opendoor’s national head of brokerage.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC
Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
WBTV
I-485 outbound lanes near S. Tryon Street reopened after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outbound lanes on I-485 near South Tryon Street have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned earlier in the evening. The incident happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Medic said no patients were transported from the crash. More information will be provided when available. Download the WBTV News...
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 Monday
The incident happened around 4:00 p.m.; significant delays are expected.
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
WCNC
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
