ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March

Fred Tiess, an instructor at Johnson & Wales University, went through the drawers in the QC Kitchen and let us know what we really need and what we don't. Kristen looked a little skeptical, so Mary promised to make it!. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens fourth Charlotte location. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
ROCK HILL, SC
scoopcharlotte.com

Charlotte’s Best Restaurants for the Gluten-Free Eater

Whether you’re gluten-free for health reasons, trying out a new diet, or being a supportive family member/significant other, you can attest that finding quality gluten-free restaurants can be a struggle. I’ve always been a foodie, but have not always been gluten-free. In March of 2022, I was diagnosed with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views

Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD hosts Operation Warm Pet drive in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department kicked off its Operation Warm Pet Drive in southwest Charlotte on Saturday. During the colder season, animal care and control collect donations of blankets, jackets and straw to keep pets warm. The department said they saw a large demand for cold-weather items. “They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC

Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
CHARLESTON, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy