naturecoaster.com
Is the May-Stringer House Haunted?
If you live in or near Brooksville Florida, you have to check out the May-Stringer Museum!. We got a guided tour with Cheyenne that was jam packed with information about this house, the families who have lived here aand of course – WHY this house have rumors of being Haunted!
naturecoaster.com
Hernando County Greek Festival is Feb. 4 in Spring Hill
OPA! Experience the culture and ancestry of Greece and connect with heritage and traditions that are centuries old, but still contemporary in their focus at the 11th Annual Greek Festival on Saturday Feb 4 from 11am-8pm!. Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church is excited to present this wonderful celebration of...
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change
BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
hernandosun.com
Squirrels for the skillet
Whitetail season is soon to be nearing its end. The freezer is full and some great memories have been made, so now it’s coming upon that time of the year when many of us begin casting our eyes to the treetops. Squirrels are definitely on the menu and there are few meals to put a grin on your face bigger than a skillet full of squirrels. I tell you folks, after all these months of hardcore deer season, I’m ready for a little less stressful hunting. And truly, squirrel hunting is about as stress free of a way to collect an entre’ as there is.
fox13news.com
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
fox35orlando.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
naturecoaster.com
Homosassa Inshore Fishing Report with Captain Toney: Finding Fish in the Dead of Winter
Fishing in the dead of winter can be a roller coaster ride of weather events that turn the fish on or off, just like a light switch. The tough days are during the cold front and the next few days after, but when the wind switches around to the south us anglers are back in business.
Tampa Bay rolls into its 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam
The 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam is underway in Tampa.
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Driving Home Human Trafficking Awareness
Commission on Human Trafficking relaunching transportation initiative. Pasco County Driving Home Human Trafficking Awareness. The Pasco County Commission on Human Trafficking is once again partnering with Pasco County Public Transportation (GoPasco) and the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking (USIAHT) to help bus riders and drivers recognize the signs of human trafficking and help potential victims get to safety.
Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures
Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
Registration Still Open For Employers, Job Seekers At OSB Job Fair And Career Expo Thursday At Raymond James Stadium
TAMPA, Fla. – Employers in the Tampa Bay region and job seekers come together this week for a five-hour career expo featuring some of the top names in business and some of the top talent in the region. OSB Job Fair & Career Expo will
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across the Tampa Bay area
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate and volunteer across the Tampa Bay area.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco shines spotlight on evil of human trafficking
Human trafficking and modern-day slavery are problems that people tend to think wouldn’t happen where they live, but the Pasco County Commission wants the community to know that those crimes do happen locally, and they need the public’s help to combat them. The board passed a resolution during...
wild941.com
Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals
Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
Students urged to discontinue TikTok use over national security concerns
The University of Florida has urged its community members to stop using the popular social media platform TikTok, citing a growing "national security concern."
