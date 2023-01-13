ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
naturecoaster.com

Is the May-Stringer House Haunted?

If you live in or near Brooksville Florida, you have to check out the May-Stringer Museum!. We got a guided tour with Cheyenne that was jam packed with information about this house, the families who have lived here aand of course – WHY this house have rumors of being Haunted!
BROOKSVILLE, FL
naturecoaster.com

Hernando County Greek Festival is Feb. 4 in Spring Hill

OPA! Experience the culture and ancestry of Greece and connect with heritage and traditions that are centuries old, but still contemporary in their focus at the 11th Annual Greek Festival on Saturday Feb 4 from 11am-8pm!. Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church is excited to present this wonderful celebration of...
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change

BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Squirrels for the skillet

Whitetail season is soon to be nearing its end. The freezer is full and some great memories have been made, so now it’s coming upon that time of the year when many of us begin casting our eyes to the treetops. Squirrels are definitely on the menu and there are few meals to put a grin on your face bigger than a skillet full of squirrels. I tell you folks, after all these months of hardcore deer season, I’m ready for a little less stressful hunting. And truly, squirrel hunting is about as stress free of a way to collect an entre’ as there is.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Driving Home Human Trafficking Awareness

Commission on Human Trafficking relaunching transportation initiative. Pasco County Driving Home Human Trafficking Awareness. The Pasco County Commission on Human Trafficking is once again partnering with Pasco County Public Transportation (GoPasco) and the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking (USIAHT) to help bus riders and drivers recognize the signs of human trafficking and help potential victims get to safety.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa

I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco shines spotlight on evil of human trafficking

Human trafficking and modern-day slavery are problems that people tend to think wouldn’t happen where they live, but the Pasco County Commission wants the community to know that those crimes do happen locally, and they need the public’s help to combat them. The board passed a resolution during...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals

Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy