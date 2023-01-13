NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown men's basketball team took Yale down to the wire, but fell 81-78 Monday. The Bears fall to 9-9 on the year and 2-3 in Ivy action, while Yale improves to 12-6 and 2-3. "That was another close game that game down to the final seconds," head coach Mike Martin '04 said. "We had some guys really step up and play bigger roles today given some circumstances. I thought we competed hard but unfortunately, Yale made a play or two more and we came up short."

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO