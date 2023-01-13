ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

brownbears.com

Lilly named Ivy Player of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Kino Lilly Jr. of the Brown men's basketball team has been named the Ivy League Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Tuesday. Lilly averaged 25.5 points during a 1-1 week for the Bears that included hitting the game-winning shot to take down previously undefeated in Ivy play Princeton. Lilly was 10-for-15 from the field and 4-for-7 from three for 26 points against the Tigers and added two rebounds and one assist.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Bears drop game against Yale, 72-59

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball was led by 14 points from Isabella Mauricio, but the Bears (8-9, 1-4 Ivy) lost to Yale (10-8, 4-1 Ivy), 72-59 on Monday afternoon (Jan. 16). Mauricio scored in double figures for the first time in Ivy League play, last reaching the mark...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Men's basketball comes up just short at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown men's basketball team took Yale down to the wire, but fell 81-78 Monday. The Bears fall to 9-9 on the year and 2-3 in Ivy action, while Yale improves to 12-6 and 2-3. "That was another close game that game down to the final seconds," head coach Mike Martin '04 said. "We had some guys really step up and play bigger roles today given some circumstances. I thought we competed hard but unfortunately, Yale made a play or two more and we came up short."
NEW HAVEN, CT
Men's swimming and diving hosts Harvard, Cornell this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's swimming and diving team will host Harvard and Cornell this week. The Crimson come to Providence on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and the Big red on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Bears are coming off their first dual meet of 2023 against Columbia. Jerry O'Mafra,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Gymnastics Nipped by Yale in Season Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown women's gymnastics team was edged by Yale in Sunday's season-opening meet by a score of 191.850-191.225. The Bears' point total is their highest in a season-opener since 2017. Individually, Brown gymnasts won three of four events, including two from sophomore Julia Bedell on vault and floor, and one on bars from junior Asta-Sollilja Farrell in her collegiate debut. Senior Lauren Lazaro added a runner-up finish on beam.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Grandberg Tabbed ECAC Forward of the Week

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Brown men's hockey sophomore Lynden Grandberg has been named the ECAC Forward of the Week after a career night against the Union Dutchmen on Friday. The Calgary native posted a goal and four points in Brown's 6-2 win on Friday and finished the weekend with a plus-four rating. It marks the first weekly award of Grandberg's career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Bears Earn Three Wins at Sunday’s UMass Flagship Invite

BOSTON, Mass. – The Brown track and field teams got five podium finishes and three individual wins from its women's program as the Bears took part in the UMass Flagship Invitational at The Track at New Balance in Boston on Sunday. Junior Lauren Yeboah-Kodie won both of her events...
PROVIDENCE, RI

