travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Call for pianos, CPR awareness and more around Sewickley

Free the Music PGH is an initiative founded by Hudson Colletti. It envisions public pianos throughout Pittsburgh to foster human connection through music, which has the potential to break down the barriers between us. In 2019, they placed three artist-designed pianos free to the public. The organization has reached terms with the Pittsburgh International Airport to place multiple pianos within their facilities and is looking for upright pianos in good condition. Upon inspection, Free the Music PGH will pick up and transport the pianos. For more information, email hcolletti@sewickley.org or call 412-773-0055.
SEWICKLEY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures

The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Attraction of the Week: Ohiopyle State Park

One of Pennsylvania’s largest and most popular state parks, Ohiopyle, is an easy daytrip from Pittsburgh. If you find yourself tiring of the congestion, crazy traffic and drivers, and urban scene, consider a relaxing drive out to Ohiopyle State Park. The 20,000+ acre natural oasis is one of the most visited state parks in the region with millions of tourists per year. Most notably, the Youghiogheny River Gorge runs through the center of the park and provides some of the best whitewater rafting conditions in the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses

Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch.     Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

How warm has January been?

We are about halfway through January, and while it was a colder weekend, it has been a mild month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania as temperatures climbed as high as 60°. Let’s look at how the temperatures have been through the first half of the month.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine on Sunday, rain to intrude as week goes on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies are starting to clear and that will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s to upper teens tonight.Alert: None.Aware: Next rain chance is Tuesday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWe'll have a sunny, seasonable Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is close to normal for Pittsburgh in January. We end the M.L.K. holiday weekend with cloudy skies and a bit warmer temperatures warming into the mid 40s. It's a new week, but we will have the same pattern in place as last week as we warm up with rain through midweek then watch temperatures drop toward the weekend bringing a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will hover in the mid 40s to lower 50s before we cool down again toward next weekend.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA

