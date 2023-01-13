MONTEVALLO – Much fun is to be had this upcoming spring, as Medders Family Farms prepares for its fifth annual Spring Fling event. The Spring Fling date is set for Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual event will feature two Easter egg hunts, performances and food and treat trucks. Some of the treat trucks include Wasabi Juans, Dog Nation and Kona Ice. The first Easter egg hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m., and the second hunt will be held at 2:30 p.m.

