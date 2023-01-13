Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Pelham girls down Briarwood, improve to 2-1 in area
NORTH SHELBY – Pelham’s girls basketball team continued to roll on Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the Panthers used a 21-point first quarter to create separation from rival Briarwood, before pulling away for a 53-34 road victory to improve to 2-1 in their area. Tiuana King posted nine out...
Shelby Reporter
Local teams compete in Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic
BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham CrossPlex hosted the annual Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic on Monday, Jan. 16. Calera, Chelsea, Indian Springs and Thompson all competed in several of the events. Calera’s Jordon Bray came in first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.48, while Keanna...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson girls pick up win against Vigor
MOBILE – Thompson girls had an incredible offensive performance in their matchup against Vigor on Monday, Jan. 16. The Vigor Vikings fell to the Thompson Warriors 69-39. The Warriors picked up an impressive lead in the opening quarter after dominating in the arc. Thompson led by 13 points with eight players posting a combined 20 points before the first quarter.
Shelby Reporter
Jadie Allen Brown III
Jadie Allen Brown III passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2023, at his home in Montevallo, AL. He was born on Oct 31, 1954, and was 68 years old at the time of his death. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. His family is deeply saddened at his sudden passing.
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Dec. 1 through Dec. 31
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31, 2022:. -Hayley M. Leeper, of Shelby, and James H. Leeper, of Shelby. -Michael David Foster, Jr., of Pelham, and Nannette Marie Foster, of Alabaster. -Anna Grace Head-Wood, of Columbiana, and Jonathan Daniel Wood, of Irondale. -Laura Watson, of...
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Dec. 21 through Jan. 10
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21 through Jan. 10. -Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court. -Forgery – counterfeiting from the 40 Block of Snow Drive (specialty store). -Harassment from the 700 Block of Crider Road (residence/home).
Shelby Reporter
Schools Q&A – Christopher Galloway
Christopher Galloway – Helena High School Social Studies teacher and soccer coach. A: I became a teacher because I wanted to find something that mirrored my passions in life. In my past career, I enjoyed the training aspect and helping others learn the skills of the job along with the fact that I also enjoyed working with young people. Education provided me the opportunity to do both.
Shelby Reporter
Roger Craig Mangham
Roger Craig Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville (formerly Chula, Georgia), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born on May 1, 1968 in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of Dennis Mangham and JoAnn Gantt. While growing up in Tift County, Roger spent much of his youth involved in showing livestock. He gained many accolades for his award winning cattle over the years.
Shelby Reporter
Children enjoy the ice on Get Out and Skate Day
PELHAM – The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena offered skating lessons in honor of Get Out and Skate Day, encouraging children to come and enjoy fun on the ice on Sunday, Jan. 15. National Learn to Skate Day is a U.S. Figure Skating event celebrated across the country....
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for for Dec. 2 through Jan. 4
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 2 through Jan. 4. -Adam Paul Bernier, 38, of Verbena, driving under the influence combined substance. -Totonio Jermaine Timmons, 38, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less. -Christopher Jackson Carlee, 38,...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham BOE President announces retirement
Pelham City Schools Board of Education President Rick Rhoades has been a member of the board since its inception, but that time will soon come to an end. Rhoades announced his plans to retire when his term expires in June 2023 after close to 10 years serving as the BOE president.
Shelby Reporter
ACT Therapy reveals new remodel
PELHAM – A newly remodeled ACT Therapy is now ready and open to the public. The property was previously an insurance agency and has now been fully renovated to accommodate ACT Therapy. ACT Physical Therapy is locally owned and has six locations in the metro area. Hoover, Pell City,...
Shelby Reporter
Meet Your Neighbor – Maggie Bell
The Bells moved to Helena in 2006. After having found themselves living in many places throughout the years from Nashville to Indianapolis, they made their way back to Alabama. “Alabama was just home, we wanted to get back here,” Maggie said. “After we looked around, Helena was the right fit...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 22 through Dec. 29
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 22-29: -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 51000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A total of 43 packages of cannabis/THC vape cartridges containing a total of 50 cartridges, and a bag containing approximately 17 grams of marijuana were confiscated.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, rededicates George Dailey Park
MONTEVALLO – A ceremony was hosted by the Shelby County NAACP at Montevallo High School to honor the life and civil rights activism of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16. The Shelby County NAACP Unit 50 AB has a mission: “To ensure the political, educational...
Shelby Reporter
Curriculum night introduces families to THS
ALABASTER – Students and parents recently had the opportunity to learn about what Thompson High School has to offer during Curriculum Night on Monday, Jan. 9. The event was open to families of rising 9th-12th graders. “We had hundreds of parents and students attend,” said Amanda Wilbanks, chief academic...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea holds collection event to aid Selma
CHELSEA – The Chelsea community is gathering supplies to send to those devastated by a tornado in Selma. Due to a tornado on Jan. 12, there are individuals in Selma who have lost their homes and businesses and will be without power for a period of time. Chelsea is...
Shelby Reporter
Medders Family Farm to host 5th annual Spring Fling event
MONTEVALLO – Much fun is to be had this upcoming spring, as Medders Family Farms prepares for its fifth annual Spring Fling event. The Spring Fling date is set for Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual event will feature two Easter egg hunts, performances and food and treat trucks. Some of the treat trucks include Wasabi Juans, Dog Nation and Kona Ice. The first Easter egg hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m., and the second hunt will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Schools honors National Board-Certified teachers
PELHAM – Pelham City Schools surprised teachers with balloons and offered its congratulations to all teachers who received National Board Certification. Candidates who apply must complete four components including three written sections and one assessment. “The written components include videos, student samples and teacher samples which showcase a teacher’s...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Church of God celebrates 90th anniversary
PELHAM – Pelham Church of God celebrated its 90th anniversary on Jan. 8 and hopes to see more growth within the community in the upcoming year. Michael Welborn, pastor of the church, has been the residing pastor since March 2021 and has been in ministry for more than 40 years and is the 29th pastor of the church.
Comments / 0