Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
'The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Recalls Struggling at Culinary School: 'A Rude Awakening' (Exclusive)
Released early in the summer of 2022, Hulu's The Bear introduced itself to fans by way of their stomachs. Set in Chicago, the dark comedy series told the story of fine dining chef Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White), who returns home save his family's failing sandwich shop, The Beef, in the wake of his brother's death.
WHAS 11
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
WHAS 11
'That '90s Show's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Working With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Again (Exclusive)
For That '90s Show, the original cast of That '70s Show reunited for a whole new look at the lives of their beloved characters. For Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, one of the most unexpected aspects was working with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as a now real-life couple.
WHAS 11
'The Watchful Eye' Sneak Peek: Cast Breaks Down 'Highly Addictive' Freeform Thriller (Exclusive)
Something rotten is going on in The Greybourne and nobody is safe! ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at Freeform's new upcoming series, The Watchful Eye, which follows Elena Santos (Mariel Molino), a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.
WHAS 11
'New Amsterdam' Producers on Full-Circle Ending and Possible Future Spinoff (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the series finale of New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam signed off on Tuesday, giving Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) one last medical case to solve before he turned in his badge for good. In the two-hour series finale, titled "Right Place"/"How Can...
WHAS 11
The Murdaugh Family Murders Are the Focus of 'A Southern Scandal' Doc: Watch the Trailer
The Murdaughs, one of South Carolina's most prominent families, is at the center of Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries. Over the course of three parts, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will delve deeper into the many deaths surrounding the family -- and the corruption that was exposed in the explosive legal scandal that followed.
WHAS 11
Danai Gurira 'Gently' Teases 'Black Panther' Okoye Spinoff Series
The long-awaited Black Panther spinoff series might be closer to reality than MCU fans had hoped!. Danai Gurira made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Friday, where she teased that a rumored spinoff centered on her character, Okoye, might be close to fruition. "I have been...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
WHAS 11
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Sweeping Award Season Success: 'Surprise of a Lifetime' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge referred to her 2023 awards season success as the "surprise of a lifetime" on Sunday night after accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Coolidge won the award for her role as Tanya in Mike White's The White Lotus. The trophy now...
WHAS 11
Eddie Murphy Talks Reuniting With Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Why He Passed on 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
It's been a while since Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared the screen, but thanks to Netflix, the actors are co-stars once again! The former Saturday Night Live cast members reunited for the streamer's film, You People, an upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. The film follows Jonah Hill and...
WHAS 11
Seth Rogen Drags Critics Choice Awards for Doubling Up Supporting Actor Speeches
Seth Rogen filled the room with laughter at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday Night, calling out the host association for choosing to present the Supporting Actor and Actress awards simultaneously. "I have never been to this," Rogen said onstage during his presentation of Best Actor in a Drama Series....
WHAS 11
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)
Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
WHAS 11
Ke Huy Quan Reacts to Sweeping Awards Season Success: 'I Just Wanted a Job' (Exclusive)
Ke Huy Quan couldn't be more grateful for his latest awards season win. Speaking to ET at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Quan admitted that while the wins are great, it all started out with his desire to return to work.
WHAS 11
James Marsden Talks Comforting Christina Applegate at First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis (Exclusive)
It sounds like Christina Applegate always has a supportive friend in Dead to Me co-star James Marsden. When ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 49-year-old actor at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, he mentioned to Marsden that Applegate was nervous to attend her first awards show since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
WHAS 11
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog
Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
WHAS 11
Channing Tatum Makes Rare Comments on Jenna Dewan Divorce
Channing Tatum is an open book in his recent interview with Vanity Fair. Covering a wide range of topics, the 42-year-old actor-director shares why Magic Mike's Last Dance will be different from the other films in the franchise, his plan to remake the 1990 movie Ghost, and his relationship with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. He also gives rare insight into why his marriage to Jenna Dewan ended in 2019 after 10 years.
WHAS 11
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Talk 'Shotgun Wedding' Hijinks and Working With Jennifer Coolidge (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez has been in wedding mode for nearly a year -- from Marry Me to Shotgun Wedding and, of course, her real-life nuptials to Ben Affleck!. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Lopez and her Shotgun Wedding co-star, Josh Duhamel, to dish about their new action rom-com and all things marriage.
WHAS 11
Brendan Fraser Delivers Tearful, Powerful Acceptance Speech at Critics Choice Awards
Brendan Fraser fought back tears on Sunday night as he accepted the award for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. Fraser won for his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. The role was widely regarded as a triumphant comeback for Fraser, who effectively left Hollywood in 2018 after sharing that Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had groped and assaulted him in 2003.
Comments / 0