Taylorsville Police Officers arrested 44-year old Lauro Rudy Agosto on Sunday and charged him with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Agosto, who is listed as homeless was also served arrest warrants from Iredell County for felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $40,000 with a court appearance set for today in Taylorsville. Agosto has an Iredell County court date scheduled for Wednesday, January 18th in Statesville.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO