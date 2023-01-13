ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge

Taylorsville Police Officers arrested 44-year old Lauro Rudy Agosto on Sunday and charged him with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Agosto, who is listed as homeless was also served arrest warrants from Iredell County for felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $40,000 with a court appearance set for today in Taylorsville. Agosto has an Iredell County court date scheduled for Wednesday, January 18th in Statesville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony And Misdemeanor Charges

35-year old Elizabeth Rose Bushatz of Taylorsville was arrested on Saturday by Taylorsville Police. She’s was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Bushatz has been released under a secured bond of $20,000 and is scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance today.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Claremont Man Charged With Statutory Rape

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year old Michael Elijah Bolick Jr on Tuesday and charged him with multiple offenses including statutory rape. Bokick of Claremont, is charged with multiple counts of felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony sex act by a parent or custodian. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.
CLAREMONT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sheriff: ICSO investigators seize $600K worth of THC products

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigators seized more than $600,00 worth of products containing THC following an investigation of a suspicious package. On Tuesday, January 10, ICSO narcotics investigators obtained information regarding a package that had been discovered at a local package handling facility, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Shooting at Walmart Parking Lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just after 7 p.m. on January 17th, police responded to a shooting near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. Medic said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCCB-TV’s crew on scene says police seem to be focused on a car in the Walmart parking lot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC
WCNC

NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
