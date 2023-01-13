Read full article on original website
Henry Gray Lipe
Henry Gray Lipe, 86, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home. He was born August 19, 1936, to Horace G. and Minnie Lee Lipe of Iredell County, N.C. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Rick L. Lipe. Henry is...
Ana Esperanza Corona
Ana Esperanza Corona, 73, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on October 5, 1949, in Dominican Republic to the late Rufino Espinal and Gloria Rodriguez. Ana was one of nine children. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, singing, and going for a walk around...
Ronald Franklin Hartness
Ronald Franklin Hartness, 78, of Statesville, N.C., died on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his residence. A native of Iredell County, he was the son of the late Thomas Edward and Cleo Myrtle Marlowe Hartness. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Millsaps;...
Jennifer Castillo Moore
Jennifer Castillo Moore, 21, passed away on January 14, 2023, in Wilmington, N.C. She was born on June 26, 2001, in Concord, N.C., to Hugo Paz and Cynthia Moore. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Barbara Moore; her paternal grandparents, Juana Paz and Dario Castillo; and her uncles, Terry Moore and Dario Paz.
Angela Leuci
Angela Leuci, 94, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on December 24, 1928, in New York, N.Y., to the late Luigi and Lucia Fiore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Leuci. Mrs. Leuci is survived...
James Lee Branch
James “Jim” Lee Branch, 79, of Statesville, N.C., passed away, January 16, 2023 at his residence. Jim was born July 3, 1943, in Iredell County and was the son of the late James Otis Branch and Zelda Redmond Branch. He was a graduate of Iredell County schools and on June 29, 1962, he married the love of his life, Loretta Englebert Branch. Together they were members of New Salem United Methodist Church. He previously worked for Rental Uniform. Jim also volunteered with the Cool Springs Fire Department and also was a special deputy with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Jim loved playing golf and going camping with his family.
Koula Dross Litchos
Koula Dross Litchos, 91, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on January 14, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Litchos was born December 31, 1930, in Charlotte, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Nicholas John Dross and Demetra Kostakes Dross. She was a graduate of Central High School in Charlotte and attended The Woman’s College in Greensboro (now UNC-Greensboro). In 1954, Koula married the love of her life, James Paul Litchos from Saco, Maine. They shared more than 56 years before his death in 2009.
Robert Bruce Wiest
Robert Bruce Wiest, 62, of Statesville, N.C., died Friday, January 13, 2023, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in the arms of his loving wife of 20 years, Judy Wood Wiest, after a short but courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Greensboro, N.C., to the late Clayton...
JoAnne Weber Alexander
JoAnne Weber Alexander, 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on September 10, 1937, to the late John Claxton and Blanche Millsaps Weber. JoAnne grew up on a dairy farm on Snow Creek Road in Iredell County, N.C., where she grew to love nature and music. She graduated with degrees in music from Mars Hill University, where she served as the first female chairperson of the Board of Trustees, and from UNC Greensboro, where she graduated with a vocal performance degree. She taught voice at Mitchell Community College, where she was the director of the Mitchell Community College Choir. Not only was she a gifted vocalist, blessing many in the Statesville community with her soprano voice, but she was also a gifted watercolor artist, flower arranger, and gourmet cook. She strove for excellence in all that she did, inspiring other musicians and artists along the way. Her energy lit up the room and her hospitality and mentorship were felt by family and friends. At heart, she was a teacher and performer. She performed in “The King and I” at the Statesville Playhouse Theatre along with many other leading roles in other performances. She also led the Mitchell Community College Choir on a European tour. She owned and operated Statesville Travel Service and founded Video Teaching Aids Inc., which took her on many adventures in the United States and around the world. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, served as a deacon, and led a women’s missions program.
DACI Community Conversation on Substance Misuse set for February 7
The Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell is planning a series of community conversations on substance misuse topics throughout 2023 in an effort to educate the community and increase create advocacy for reducing substance misuse in Iredell County. The kickoff event, “In The Know: A DACI Community Conversation on Substance Misuse,” will...
Iredell Health System announces opening of Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, has opened a new practice, Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing, in Mooresville. Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing will focus on senior patients, providing a comprehensive evaluation of their wellbeing, including memory, medication side effects, fall prevention, mobility and functional capacity, and advanced directives.
Moving Forward Together: Mooresville honors life’s work of civil rights icon (Photos)
The Town of Mooresville’s Community Relations Committee hosted “Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Moving Forward Together.”. Beginning with a peace walk at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, the event included prayers, a Mooresville Graded School District presentation, a preview of the documentary “Black Mooresville,” remarks from South Iredell NAACP, brunch, a powerful message from the keynote speaker, and uplifting music.
Lift Every Voice: Statesville celebrates life of MLK (Photos)
The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored Monday morning in a joyous and heartfelt celebration of his life at the Statesville Civic Center. Musical performances by the MLK Celebration Choir and special guest speakers brought King’s message and this year’s theme “Moving forward — no turning back” to life.
Sheriff: Woman used child’s life-threatening illness to scam local businesses, individuals out of nearly $30K
A former Troutman resident faces six felony charges in connection with a scheme that Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigators said resulted in the loss of nearly $30,000 by local businesses. The ICSO began investigating last July after receiving a report from an individual who claimed she had been scammed...
Iredell County planning staff invites public to help shape Horizon Plan 2045
Iredell County government staff has begun the process of updating the county’s guiding planning document, “The Iredell County Horizon Plan 2045.”. The current document, “Horizon Plan 2030,” was adopted in 2009. The project team is seeking community input before drafting the elements of the updated plan.
After losing Board of Adjustment appeal, Josh’s Farmers Market owner vows: ‘I ain’t leaving’
The Mooresville Board of Adjustment denied Josh’s Farmers Market owner Josh Graham’s request to override Town Planner Danny Wilson’s imposition of citations on the business. But Graham claimed a small victory when the board reduced his fines to $200, citing vague wording in the town’s Unified Development...
Sheriff: ICSO investigators seize $600K worth of THC products
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigators seized more than $600,00 worth of products containing THC following an investigation of a suspicious package. On Tuesday, January 10, ICSO narcotics investigators obtained information regarding a package that had been discovered at a local package handling facility, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
Zero Tolerance: I-SS superintendent, law enforcement officials taking hard stance against violence in schools
Iredell-Statesville Schools officials have worked strategically over the past few years to ensure that students, staff and visitors are safe while they are inside I-SS facilities. With funding approved by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, the district has hardened schools against external threats — such as active shooters —...
