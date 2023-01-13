New Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort offered an interesting message during Tuesday's introductory news conference. "We are going to turn over every stone to find the right players for this team," Ossenfort said, as shared by Arthur Weinstein of The Comeback. "We are not just collecting talent, we’re going to build a team. We’re going to look for the right type of players. Ego will not be tolerated in this organization. We are going to look for focused, driven (players), and people who are willing to put the team first at every step of the way."

