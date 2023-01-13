ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to break out in 2023

The Yankees received the unfortunate news that Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, meaning they’ll need a new 5th starter for April. While many people are wondering about the outlook of Montas for 2023, and rightfully so, there’s the question of who should be their 5th starter for now. Many people would default to Domingo German, whose 3.61 ERA as a spot-starter impressed many in the fanbase. The problem with this is that by all metrics, this is the wrong choice; Clarke Schmidt should become the 5th starter for the Yankees.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth

The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Two Of The Top Remaining Free Agents

The Boston Red Sox appear to be making a much-needed late push to add talent to a depleted 2023 roster with spring training approaching. While the bulk of premier free agents already have signed, there still are some impact players available. Many of which have been linked to Boston in recent days.
Alex Anthopoulos on Max Fried’s future with Braves

Despite seeing multiple All-Stars ink potentially team-friendly deals, Braves Country remembers the ones that got away the most. Freddie Freeman hurts more than Dansby Swanson, but the fan base is rightfully scarred from the ordeals, which has them worried about what is on the horizon. Atlanta could potentially see another key member of the team walk away in free agency as Max Fried‘s future grows with uncertainty. In an interview with The Athletic, Alex Anthopoulos spoke on the subject.
Cubs Swap Out Right-Handers in Pair of Tuesday Roster Moves

The Chicago Cubs swapped out a pair of right-handed pitchers Tuesday, claiming Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designating Manuel Rodriguez for assignment. Cubs Pluck Julian Merryweather Off Waivers. Merryweather was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland and then traded...
Michael Wacha Seeking Contract with $15 Million AAV

Free agent right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha is seeking a contract in which he will be paid $15 million per year, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Wacha experienced a rebirthing in 2022, in his age-30 season with the Boston Red Sox. He posted an 11-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 127 ERA+ over 127.1 innings pitched in 23 starts.
Yankees’ free-agency decision looking like a stroke of genius now

The New York Yankees entered this past weekend with a healthy starting rotation and an optimistic viewpoint, with spring training getting closer every day. However, nobody anticipated a report dropping that indicated Frankie Montas would miss the first month of the season and noted he’s 8–10 weeks behind on his off-season training.
Chicago Cubs still sculpting their bullpen

The Cubs are still looking to bolster their bullpen and may look to an old friend to do so. The Chicago Cubs have made numerous impact free-agent signings this offseason. They’ve added several bats and have greatly renovated their lineup. Now it seems the team’s final focus of this free agency period is their bullpen.
Did new Cardinals GM already send message to Kyler Murray?

New Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort offered an interesting message during Tuesday's introductory news conference. "We are going to turn over every stone to find the right players for this team," Ossenfort said, as shared by Arthur Weinstein of The Comeback. "We are not just collecting talent, we’re going to build a team. We’re going to look for the right type of players. Ego will not be tolerated in this organization. We are going to look for focused, driven (players), and people who are willing to put the team first at every step of the way."
