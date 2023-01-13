Read full article on original website
Maine gas prices hold steady
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state have held steady in the last week. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.32. Here in Maine, the average is $3.36. That’s the same price it was a week ago. But the state...
Dover-Foxcroft church aims to be Carbon Neutral by end of 2023
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - One Church in Dover-Foxcroft is working towards a greener future. The Congregational Church in Dover-Foxcroft is aiming to be carbon-neutral by the end of 2023. “I preached the sermon about us, perhaps during our part here at this church to make ourselves carbon neutral,” Pastor Steve...
Senate Republicans offer proposals to reform the Office of Child and Family Services in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senate Republicans gathered at the State House to offer similar proposals to the Walk A Mile In Their Shoes foundation to reform the Office of Child and Family Services. They say there should be better data collected and the right people need to be involved, especially...
Mostly Cloudy & Mainly Dry This Afternoon
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A disturbance passing through the area will bring some light snow mainly to Northern and Eastern Aroostook County otherwise expect mostly cloudy and dry conditions for most of the state. Highs today will be well above average with readings in the mid-30s to low 40s this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear out during the night tonight. A cold front will cross the state tonight, ushering slightly colder air into the region during the night and into Thursday. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the low to mid-20s for overnight lows.
Aroma Joes to celebrate BeanAversary Tuesday
Maine (WABI) - Big day on the way for coffee lovers - Aroma Joe’s annual BeanAversary is Tuesday. It’s to celebrate their promise to only use Rainforest Alliance Certified beans in their bean blends. As they’ve done since 2019, Aroma Joe’s is offering a free 16-ounce hot or...
Massachusetts man sentenced 13 years after Machias murder
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and robbery for a 2021 shooting in Machias. 24-year-old Nathanael Genao is one of five people charged in connection with the crime, including one man from Maine. 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of...
Maine's 'Snowcon' celebrates 15th year
Light snow and icy mix move inland tonight and continue through tomorrow. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and gusty winds could cause widespread power outages and will make for hazardous travel tomorrow. Stay off the roads if you can, and if you must go out take extreme caution. Partly to mostly...
Sleet, freezing rain and snow today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is a First Alert Day across the region. A coastal low is moving into the region. Snow this morning will change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain as warmer air filters in. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the day and taper off overnight. Ice accumulations of up to 0.5″ are possible Downeast and into the Penobscot region. Northern Maine and far eastern Washington county could pick up up to 0.25″ for central Maine.
A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It is not your typical bookstore. ”Pretty much anything you would not find in your school library,” Smith said. Maddie Smith started The Banned Bookstore, an online independent bookstore in Central Maine. “It’s just important to not hinder anyone’s education or what they would like...
