BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A disturbance passing through the area will bring some light snow mainly to Northern and Eastern Aroostook County otherwise expect mostly cloudy and dry conditions for most of the state. Highs today will be well above average with readings in the mid-30s to low 40s this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear out during the night tonight. A cold front will cross the state tonight, ushering slightly colder air into the region during the night and into Thursday. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the low to mid-20s for overnight lows.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO