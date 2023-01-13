CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe weather produced at least one tornado touchdown in Iowa County Monday afternoon. Meteorologists said an unusual dynamic set up over the Midwest Monday produced conditions that were favorable for severe weather development. At least one tornado reportedly touched down in Iowa County and was spotted along Interstate 80 east of Williamsburg. Emergency officials said one semi-tractor trailer was blown over on Interstate 80 as the storm passed. Traffic was back to normal by 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officials in Iowa County said they have not received any additional reports of damage.

