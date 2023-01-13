Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Related
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee dietitian recommends healthy snacks
Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder. More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cleanup is underway after...
KCRG.com
University study shows potential target area to fight withdrawal
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
KCRG.com
Executive director of Iowa City nonprofit said child care service needs complete overhaul
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The head of an Iowa City nonprofit said Iowa’s childcare services needed a complete overhaul to ensure families weren’t falling through the cracks. Micaela Selk of Iowa City, a single mother of one, was one of 32 families who utilized Home Ties times....
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
KCRG.com
Registration now open for 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now start registering for the 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade. The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, March 11. This year marks the parade’s 48th year.
KCRG.com
Monticello intruder previously lived in residence
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa study finds potential answer to reducing withdrawal symptoms and drug-seeking behavior
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study from the University of Iowa has found a potential target area in the brain that hopes to reduce the cravings people have when they abruptly stop using certain drugs. The study found that blocking an enzyme known as carbonic anhydrase 4 (CA4)...
KCRG.com
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City security guard is facing charges after police said he knocked someone unconscious while on the job last month. Cole Donaghey, 21, of Iowa City, has been arrested and is charged with willful injury. In a criminal complaint, police said he was working...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids School District collaborates with Wilson Middle School after staff voice safety concerns
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Leaders in the Cedar Rapids Community School District say they’re glad staff at Wilson Middle School recently spoke up to voice safety concerns. ”The only way we can find solutions is if they’re vocal about them and they state them,” said Nicole Kooiker, Deputy Superintendent at CRCSD.
KCRG.com
Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR
Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in a 450 percent increase in applications. FAA, NTSB investigating close call on runway at New York airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. The FAA...
KCRG.com
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids employment agency looking to hire recruiters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. They are looking to hire recruiters to join their award-winning group.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Theodore “Ted” Wolf
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police said he was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779. Police said he is 5 feet...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, January 18th, 2023
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
KCRG.com
Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder
Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa. Cleanup is underway after two, rare winter tornadoes in eastern Iowa. Iowa State gymnastics team finds renewed love for the sport. Updated: 7 hours ago. Some athletes at...
KCRG.com
At least one tornado touches down in Eastern Iowa Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe weather produced at least one tornado touchdown in Iowa County Monday afternoon. Meteorologists said an unusual dynamic set up over the Midwest Monday produced conditions that were favorable for severe weather development. At least one tornado reportedly touched down in Iowa County and was spotted along Interstate 80 east of Williamsburg. Emergency officials said one semi-tractor trailer was blown over on Interstate 80 as the storm passed. Traffic was back to normal by 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officials in Iowa County said they have not received any additional reports of damage.
KCRG.com
Candlelight vigil held for Devonna Walker in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several eastern Iowa civil rights organizations held a candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker. Walker was stabbed on the evening of January 2 at the Cambridge Townhomes in northeast Cedar Rapids and later died. This evening, friends, family, and more gathered at the Elevate Life Center in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Local church, organizations gather to honor Dr. King's life and legacy
A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing minor damage and blowing at two vehicles off Interstate 80. No injuries were reported. A large tornado crossed over I-80 near the Amana Colonies exit this afternoon. Burlington opens unique synthetic ice rink. Updated: 7 hours...
KCRG.com
LIVE: Former crime scene investigator to testify in Alexander Jackson murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony will resume Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing his family in Cedar Rapids. Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the death of his parents and sister. Police say he shot and killed them inside...
Comments / 0