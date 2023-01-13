ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee dietitian recommends healthy snacks

Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder. More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cleanup is underway after...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

University study shows potential target area to fight withdrawal

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Monticello intruder previously lived in residence

Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Theodore “Ted” Wolf

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police said he was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779. Police said he is 5 feet...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, January 18th, 2023

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

At least one tornado touches down in Eastern Iowa Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe weather produced at least one tornado touchdown in Iowa County Monday afternoon. Meteorologists said an unusual dynamic set up over the Midwest Monday produced conditions that were favorable for severe weather development. At least one tornado reportedly touched down in Iowa County and was spotted along Interstate 80 east of Williamsburg. Emergency officials said one semi-tractor trailer was blown over on Interstate 80 as the storm passed. Traffic was back to normal by 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officials in Iowa County said they have not received any additional reports of damage.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Candlelight vigil held for Devonna Walker in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several eastern Iowa civil rights organizations held a candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker. Walker was stabbed on the evening of January 2 at the Cambridge Townhomes in northeast Cedar Rapids and later died. This evening, friends, family, and more gathered at the Elevate Life Center in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Local church, organizations gather to honor Dr. King's life and legacy

A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing minor damage and blowing at two vehicles off Interstate 80. No injuries were reported. A large tornado crossed over I-80 near the Amana Colonies exit this afternoon. Burlington opens unique synthetic ice rink. Updated: 7 hours...
IOWA COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy