(CBS DETROIT) - The Motown Museum will reopen in mid-February after months of being under construction, officials announced Friday.In a Facebook post, the museum says guests can still shop at its retail pop-up store in Hitsville NEXT next door to the museum and the Motown Store at 580 Monroe St. in Greektown.The museum did not release any additional details at this time.The museum temporarily closed to complete the $55 million expansion project. Officials released renderings back in September, announcing that the third and final phase was underway. The nearly 40,000-square-foot space will house interactive exhibits, a theater, a retail experience, and...

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO