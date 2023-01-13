ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US 103.1

Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience

Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Motown Museum scheduled to reopen in mid-February

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motown Museum will reopen in mid-February after months of being under construction, officials announced Friday.In a Facebook post, the museum says guests can still shop at its retail pop-up store in Hitsville NEXT next door to the museum and the Motown Store at 580 Monroe St. in Greektown.The museum did not release any additional details at this time.The museum temporarily closed to complete the $55 million expansion project. Officials released renderings back in September, announcing that the third and final phase was underway. The nearly 40,000-square-foot space will house interactive exhibits, a theater, a retail experience, and...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub

This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
WESTLAND, MI
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice

I-375 Project plans to resurrect Black Bottom - Northpoint’s AMC HQ Project - Disability Justice Activists Resist Transdev Contract for Paratransit - Transit Justice Team Successfully Passes the DDOT Bill of Rights - Next Round for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund - Detroit Housing Justice Advocates WIN Right to Counsel - District Detroit: Another Bad Deal? - Get Involved: The People’s Budget 2024 - How the call for racial solidarity collides with racial justice in majority Black Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Coney dog kits benefit children’s charity

Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit is bringing back its Super Bowl fundraiser. The organization, which has been serving children with special needs since 1932, is again selling coney dogs to celebrate the big game on Feb. 12. The charity is teaming up with American Coney Island to offer coney...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Downtown Detroit businesses tackle post-pandemic foot traffic, talk possible solutions

Before the pandemic hit Detroit, the city’s streets were filled with workers and suburban commuters patronizing the local retailers and restaurants. Nearly three years later, that scene is mostly gone according to three downtown Detroit business owners and entrepreneuers, who say foot traffic during the weekdays has slowed and the city’s residential density isn’t large enough to help that return.
