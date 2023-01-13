Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Van Gogh painting with mysterious past is immune from seizure, Detroit Institute of Arts claims
DETROIT — The Detroit Institute of Arts cannot be forced to relinquish control of a multimillion-dollar painting by Vincent van Gogh at the center of a federal lawsuit because the artwork is protected by a federal law granting immunity to foreign artwork on display in the United States, the museum’s lawyers said Monday.
The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market
The "Queen of Soul's Former "Rose Estate" Mansion Is on the Market. The post The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
Black woman-owned dispensary is among first equity shops to sell adult-use weed in Detroit
The sisters behind House of Zen have waited for this moment for years as their medical sales dwindled
Detroit was the last stop on the Underground Railroad: the secret network that aided thousands on their journey to freedom. How did that help shape the city into what it is today?
During the time of the Underground Railroad, Detroit was given the codename Midnight. While the Underground Railroad is long gone, on a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores the lasting mark abolitionists left on the City of Detroit.
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
16K LEGO bricks make up MLK mosaic hanging at Ann Arbor District Library
ANN ARBOR, MI - A 54-mile march depicted by 16,000 LEGO bricks in one mosaic. That is what Aaron Liepman, an Eastern Michigan University biology professor, has captured in his latest LEGO mural. For Martin Luther King Day this year, his artwork shows the civil rights leader arm in arm with peers during the famous 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama.
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
Detroit Public Television Names Four to Board of Trustees
Detroit Public TV (DPTV) announced the recent appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees: Colleen Allen, Eldridge Ryans, Pamela McClain, and Dan Miner. “We are truly fortunate […] The post Detroit Public Television Names Four to Board of Trustees appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Motown Museum scheduled to reopen in mid-February
(CBS DETROIT) - The Motown Museum will reopen in mid-February after months of being under construction, officials announced Friday.In a Facebook post, the museum says guests can still shop at its retail pop-up store in Hitsville NEXT next door to the museum and the Motown Store at 580 Monroe St. in Greektown.The museum did not release any additional details at this time.The museum temporarily closed to complete the $55 million expansion project. Officials released renderings back in September, announcing that the third and final phase was underway. The nearly 40,000-square-foot space will house interactive exhibits, a theater, a retail experience, and...
MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub
This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
fox2detroit.com
Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice
I-375 Project plans to resurrect Black Bottom - Northpoint’s AMC HQ Project - Disability Justice Activists Resist Transdev Contract for Paratransit - Transit Justice Team Successfully Passes the DDOT Bill of Rights - Next Round for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund - Detroit Housing Justice Advocates WIN Right to Counsel - District Detroit: Another Bad Deal? - Get Involved: The People’s Budget 2024 - How the call for racial solidarity collides with racial justice in majority Black Detroit.
Coney dog kits benefit children’s charity
Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit is bringing back its Super Bowl fundraiser. The organization, which has been serving children with special needs since 1932, is again selling coney dogs to celebrate the big game on Feb. 12. The charity is teaming up with American Coney Island to offer coney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
onedetroitpbs.org
Downtown Detroit businesses tackle post-pandemic foot traffic, talk possible solutions
Before the pandemic hit Detroit, the city’s streets were filled with workers and suburban commuters patronizing the local retailers and restaurants. Nearly three years later, that scene is mostly gone according to three downtown Detroit business owners and entrepreneuers, who say foot traffic during the weekdays has slowed and the city’s residential density isn’t large enough to help that return.
Anti-racism protest in Ann Arbor takes aim at building contractor on MLK Day
ANN ARBOR, MI — Speaking through a megaphone outside the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Richard Mack yelled out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the construction team working on a new apartment development behind the theater. “Your job, Landmark, is to stop hiring racist contractors!” he said,...
