Williston, SC

Williston man facing attempted murder charges from shooting and burglary

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
 4 days ago
Kadarrien Hutto (photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

A Williston man is facing charges for attempted murder stemming from a shooting incident.

Kadarrien Hutto, 20, of Williston, was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

A complainant told police around 12:33 a.m. Dec 25, 2022, a white Toyota Tacoma was parked across the road from his location near the 1300 block of Weeks Road, the report said.

The complainant said three Black males exited the vehicle and proceeded toward storage containers on a nearby property, according to the report.

The complainant said he saw several subjects at his neighbor's residence and set off his vehicle alarm, which startled the susbjects and caused them to run for their vehicle, the report said.

The complainant said the suspects saw his family and fired abourt eight shots in their direction, the report said.

Police found a shell casing in the roadway and the complainant found a hole in the side of his residence, the report said.

The complainant also observed a bullet that passed through the wall and a second bullet was discovered on the porch, the report said.

During the time of the shooting, the complainant, a spouse and four minors were inside the residence, the report said.

A short time later, the same complainant told police he saw several suspects attempting to gain entry into a shed at the location of the shooting, the report said.

Police spoke with a female complainant who said she had observed the four suspects at her residence 30 minutes before the shooting on Weeks Road, the report said.

Police spoke with a male victim, who stated that four offenders attempted to take a four-wheeler inside the shed of his property, the report said.

The victim told police he had video surveillance of the incident but didn’t see the suspects. The victim heard someone hitting metal and said it was someone trying to break the locks of the shed, the report said.

Hutto is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.

Comments / 4

Jessie Clark
4d ago

it's cold out there, they trying to get in, where they fit in, 2-3 meals a day, their own bed, soap operas, gotta find a way to make them to not wanna come back🤔

Reply(1)
2
 

