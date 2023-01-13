Read full article on original website
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
23 Completely Awesome Bozeman Area Restaurants Where It’s Cool To Eat Alone
Gone are the days of feeling awkward or dorky for enjoying a meal at a restaurant all by yourself. Truth be told, it's one of my favorite things to do around Bozeman because there are so many great restaurant and bar options. The Gallatin Valley has erupted with establishments that...
The Ugliest Coat in All of Montana is Outrageously Expensive
Never been to Bozeman before. We hit the road and headed to Bozeman for brunch with a sister-in-law and her hubby. The drive there was pretty. My eyes fixated on horses, cows and sheep living their best life. And of course those beautiful mountains. We went to Nova Café on...
Dense Fog Advisory For Bozeman and Helena Through Tuesday Morning
When it hasn't been snowing, it's been very foggy in the valleys of southwest Montana so far this week. Dense fog has created dangerous driving conditions at times. There are a few tricks for driving in foggy conditions, and Montanans aren't the best at remembering them sometimes. (The complaining on local driving/weather conditions groups will prove me right on that.) Anyway, this the is most important tip from Weather.gov:
4 Old Buildings That Hold a Special Place in Bozeman History
Bozeman has changed quite a bit since it was first established in 1864. Today, you can still see evidence of the city's past. Here are four of the oldest buildings in the Bozeman area. We reached out to the Gallatin History Museum to learn about some of the oldest buildings,...
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
This Building For Sale in Bozeman Be A Great Investment
If you have the funds, this location would be a prime spot in downtown Bozeman to rent out to locals. Many people who live in the Gallatin Valley who can't afford to purchase a house pivot to renting apartments. Apartments are spread throughout Bozeman and range from friendly and affordable to tiny and expensive. Depending on your price range, you might be limited in what you can afford.
montanarightnow.com
Group of skiers work together to get help after one was injured in Hyalite Canyon
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A backcountry skier was injured after falling at Lick Creek in Hyalite Canyon. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports the skier suffered a shoulder and leg injury. One person in the skier’s group went to a high point to get service to call dispatch while the...
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
Fun Popular Bozeman Event Is Back! Grab Your Tickets Quick
Ok, THIS is the best! I used to roller skate every weekend growing up. It was the thing to do! You would have your parents drop you off at the end of the parking lot (if you had a pea soup green-colored car) and run in before anyone could see you, and then the fun began!
New Bozeman Whole Foods Location Announces Official Opening Date
The first Whole Foods Market in Montana is set to open in a couple of weeks. Here's the official opening date. The company just announced the opening date for the new Whole Foods Market store in Bozeman. The Bozeman location will be the first store in Montana for the global natural and organic foods retailer.
Are You Allowed To Have Chickens In Bozeman? Asking For A Friend.
All across the state, Montanans are paying more than ever for groceries. Of course, there are tips to save here and there. Some folks will use coupons or will buy cheaper, off-brand products. Others will simply just do without, but what do you do when one of the most basic food items has doubled and even tripled in cost?
When Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Actually Coming To Bozeman?
Many of us were excited when it was announced that Texas Roadhouse would open here in Bozeman. The wildly popular chain is known for its laid-back feel while serving delicious food. The menu is filled with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, burgers, Texas-sized meals, and their famous Texas Roadhouse rolls. Plus, the prices are decent and they have a nice kids' menu as well, which makes it family-friendly.
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
Why Do So Many People In Bozeman Struggle With This Simple Task?
People are busy, I get it. We live in a fast-paced world and many of us have places to go and people to see, however, I would like to think that we're not so busy that we can show a little common courtesy. Seriously, I'm not asking for much here.
5 Super Easy Ways To Make Friends In Bozeman, MT
I see this question come up quite often on different social media platforms and it always gets me thinking. I grew up in a small town (population of less than 2500), and whenever we had new people move in, we welcomed them with open arms. Or I should say I did, but to be honest, there was always a group for someone.
Do People Love The Brick in Bozeman? These People Don’t
When it comes to large-scale venues for concerts or events, the choices are slim in Montana. Not everyone is going to enjoy what we have to offer. When it comes to venues in Montana, we are solid when it comes to small to medium size venues. Here in Bozeman, we have The ELM, The Rialto, and several other small venues that host concerts. The largest arena in Bozeman is the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State campus.
