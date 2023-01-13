The Eastern Washington University Police Department will be purging found property after April 3. Anyone wishing to claim their found property will have 60 days from this notice to claim the items. Any items not claimed by their owners will be destroyed, donated, or sent to the EWU Surplus. Contact the EWU Police Department at police@ewu.edu or 509.359.6498 to claim property.

CHENEY, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO