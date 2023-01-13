Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
The World’s Finest Reunited In ‘Batman: Fortress’ #8 Preview
The final battle for Earth is at hand and the World’s Finest are together again! But what dark connection does Superman hold to the visiting aliens, and how will his secrets forever change Batman and Earth?. Batman: Fortress #8 is out Tuesday 17th January from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Superboy Unchained- Previewing ‘Titans United: Bloodpact’ #5
“Superboy in chains. Donna Troy on the warpath. Beast Boy in the thrall of Brother Blood. Can Nightwing, Starfire, and Robin keep the Titans together long enough to save Raven from the spell that has transformed her into a vengeful god? A sacrifice must be made.”. Titans United: Bloodpact #5...
comicon.com
Supergirl And The Monkey Prince Take Down Ultra-Humanite ‘Monkey Prince’ #10 Preview
“Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend-turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince’s existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!”
comicon.com
War In A Heartbeat: Previewing ‘The Flash’ #791
The heroes are split after the alien speedsters known as the Fraction smashed into Central City, and must attempt to fend off attacks while trying to formulate a plan. But there’s no time for the heroes to take a breather, as besides the speedsters, Miss Murder is also hunting the team–and she has speed hounds…”
comicon.com
There’s A Party Here In Blüdhaven: Reviewing ‘Nightwing’ #100
DC Comics celebrates one-hundred issues of ‘Nightwing’ in style, finding a perfect way to bridge the past and present together in a story that is truly about creating a whole new bright future for the character and his allies. Every page is dripping with the love for this character from everyone involved, a must-read for any fan of Nightwing and the Titans.
comicon.com
We All Go A Little Mad Sometimes: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog- Scrapnik Island’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #4, out tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. We all go a little mad sometimes…especially when you were created by an evil scientist. Poor Mecha Sonic never stood a...
comicon.com
Cullen Bunn Partners With Outland Entertainment For New Horror Comics Imprint
Outland Entertainment has announced a new imprint and publishing initiative focusing on terror. A deeper foray into the horror genre than Outland’s previous works, the Outer Shadows imprint will feature work created and curated by writer Cullen Bunn. Outer Shadows will bring readers novels, novellas, short story collections, comics, games, and more.
comicon.com
Do Scientific Ends Justify Military Means?: Previewing ‘Star Trek- Resurgence’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #3, out tomorrow from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. Continue the story in IDW’s exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs’ highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence!...
comicon.com
Not Quite Rock Bottom: Reviewing ‘Black Panther’ #13
Everything thread from the previous issues is starting to come together as ‘Black Panther’ begins the countdown to its very near final issue, putting the former King of Wakanda into a tight spot with former allies & former enemies. An action-packed yet powerfully emotional issue rife with great character beats and some very slick artwork that moves around the page easily.
comicon.com
Mary Marvel Is Looking For Darla In ‘The New Champion Of Shazam!’ #4 Preview
While Mary was focusing on her duties as the new Shazam, her now-powerless little sister struck out on her own to help solve the mystery of the missing persons in their city. Now it’s up to our hero to find the true villain before everyone is lost for good. Little does she know, the key to saving the day awaits her at Fawcett Community College with her mysterious mentor, Dr. G! You won’t want to miss this shocking finale!”
comicon.com
Silence Is Golden: Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #14 All-Silent Issue
“This is a special all-silent issue of Batgirls featuring Cassandra Cain as she mourns her bestie, Steph Brown Batgirl, who was kidnapped by her own dad! If Cass doesn’t act fast, she might lose Steph forever…so it’s a good thing she has a single clue about where Cluemaster might’ve taken Steph from when Cass was still body-swapped with her…”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #4
“Namor confronts the original Human Torch and his hidden machine enclave in the Arctic Circle. What are these machines’ true intentions? The death of surface-dwelling humans? The overthrow of Atlantis itself? Old grudges will reignite as the Torch and Sub-Mariner take their battles to the skies and seas once more!”
comicon.com
‘The Best Of 2000 AD’ Vol. 2 Launches In Portland And Birmingham This February
This February sees the Galaxy’s Greatest Comic launch The Best of 2000 AD Vol.2 on two continents, with yours truly getting on the mic to quiz the talent and then sit back for the signings. Joining me in Birmingham (UK) on Saturday 11th February from 5pm – 7pm will be Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Al Ewing (Judge Dredd, Venom), INJ Culbard (Judge Dredd Megazine, Brink) and series editor, Owen Johnson. A one-off, not-to-be-missed event at the UK’s oldest comic book store.
comicon.com
Who Watches Iron Man? Previewing ‘The Invincible Iron Man’ #2
“IRON MAN VS. IRONHEART! The assassination attempts on Tony’s life continue as a familiar foe returns to take him down. It’ll be up to Iron Man and Ironheart to stop him…but what secret is Riri Williams harboring from Tony? And will this change their relationship forever?”
comicon.com
‘Clementine Book Two’ First Look From Tillie Walden And Skybound Comet
Skybound Comet have shared a first look at its forthcoming Clementine Book Two graphic novel for Young Adult readers set in the world of The Walking Dead. The second of a planned trilogy of books from writer/artist Tillie Walden (Spinning, On A Sunbeam) and out this coming Autumn. Or Fall, as you would call in the States.
comicon.com
‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond’ English Speaking Territories And Mexico Theatrical Release Dates
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond will be receiving a theatrical release in English speaking territories along with Mexico. Recently, Crunchyroll revealed the dates for the popular fantasy adventure. January 19 in Australia. January 20 in the United States and Canada. January 26 in...
comicon.com
Since When Did Vampires Have So Much Fun? ‘Night Club’ #2 Advance Review
‘Night Club’ #2 is a fast-moving, brash and beautiful comic book that honours the laws of vampirism while also revealing in the bright-coloured boldness of superhero comics. The end result is something akin to Romita -era Spider-Man, if he’d been bitten by a radioactive bat in terms of style, substance and script. Vampires have never had so much fun!
comicon.com
Symbiote Smack Down: Previewing ‘Venom’ #15
Art by: Bryan Hitch, Scott Hanna, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair. “As Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive, BEDLAM has come calling again—looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand… (And it isn’t Spider-Man!)”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Black Adam’ #7 And The Dark Crisis
“Malik White — now the super-powered Bolt — has contracted the same mysterious plague that killed Black Adam! However, Black Adam has vanished under mysterious circumstances, leaving our new hero alone, dying, and trapped by the Mirror Master! The Black Adam series catches up to Dark Crisis in this pivotal issue!”
comicon.com
An Interview With Writer Anthony Stokes About ‘Intrusive Thoughts’
Writer Anthony Stokes is one of the creative talents of the successful Kickstarter comic series Decay (2021-Present). He is currently writing a second series with the title Intrusive Thoughts (2023-Present). It is currently in pre-launch on Kickstarter. Intrusive Thoughts is the primary topic and reason for this interview with Stokes. A secondary topic is mental health.
Comments / 0