Prime Rib Roast Recipe
Prime Rib Roast also known as a standing rib roast, is a cut of beef most people think is too difficult to cook at home. The truth is cooking Restaurant Quality Prime Rib at home couldn’t be easier with my standing rib roast recipe.
thecountrycook.net
Butter Swim Yeast Rolls
Everyone will go crazy for these Butter Swim Yeast Rolls! They're light, fluffy, and soooo buttery! The easiest homemade rolls you've ever made!. If you loved my Butter Dip Biscuits (a.k.a. Butter Swim Biscuits), then you are going to love this yeast version! I was the first to introduce that biscuit recipe on this site over 13 years ago, and ever since, I knew that I needed a yeast roll version. But I still wanted it to be just as easy as the biscuits! So I created these Butter Swim Yeast Rolls (or Butter Dip Yeast Rolls - whatever you prefer to call them.) After a lot of testing, I finally got it right! With just a handful of ingredients and simple instructions, these, light, fluffy and buttery rolls will make an impressive addition to any dinner table.
msn.com
Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe
This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
msn.com
Easy Shrimp Scampi
This easy shrimp scampi recipe is the perfect way to get a delicious and indulgent dinner on the table in 30 minutes or less. Try this easy dinner recipe tonight!. This post contains affiliate links. That means that if you make a purchase after clicking on a link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Andrew Zimmern's Roasted Cabbage Is A Delicious Way To Down More Veggies
Although it's common knowledge that eating fruits and vegetables are good for you, it's easier said than done to get your daily recommended servings. According to ABC, a recent report states that only 10% of American adults are eating enough vegetables each day, and only 6.8% of Americans living at or below the poverty line get their daily servings of vegetables in.
Ina Garten’s 10 Best Vegetarian Dishes to Start Your Year Off Right
Whether you are following a meat-free diet or looking to add more veggies to the dinner rotation, Ina Garten has a number of recipes to choose from.
therecipecritic.com
Oatmeal Fig Bars
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. So much better than store bought and so fun to make, these oatmeal fig bars are sweet and salty and everything you hope they would be! The sticky fig jam is sandwiched between two delicious layers of oatmeal crumble and crust. You really can’t beat this sweet treat!
Henrico Citizen
In the Garden: Grow tasty and nutritious leafy greens indoors
Boost the flavor and nutritional value of winter meals by growing a container of greens indoors. Plant, tend and harvest greens for garden-fresh flavor now and throughout the year. Green leafy vegetables are healthy sources of carbohydrates, typically rich in fiber and nutrients, while also being low in fat and...
Italian Wedding Soup
Soup mood. I am making a huge pot, enjoying it for lunch or dinner, and storing the rest for a later day. Not only is comfort soul food, but you can make it light or hearty with lots of flavors and texture.
Recipes from Ronee: Cabbage and Noodles
I think this can be added to that list of comfort foods we all have. It’s easy to make and does not use many ingredients — my kind of recipe. The other reason I included this recipe is that I found out cabbage is low in calories, a good source of fiber, an immune booster […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Cabbage and Noodles appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Best Tiramisu Recipe
Up until this week, I always thought the best Tiramisu I ever had was in Rome, at this sweet little restaurant right near the Spanish Steps. But after tasting my own version of this classic dessert, I’ve changed my mind.
Pastry with Ham and Cheese
Ham and cheese puff pastry appetizers have been my party’s easy appetizers for so many years and are always a perfect hit with everyone. There is not an occasion that I do not make them.
English Muffin Bread - No Knead 🍞
I made this amazing salad the last night, it tasted just like the one of those salads that you can pickup at your local pizza shop with the amazing homemade Italian dressing. When I was putting my salad together I realized that what it was missing was that carb component. I needed something, some sort of bread to accompany this epic salad I was making. Of course being who I am, I didn't plan accordingly and as I rummaged my way through the freezer and fridge for some sort of crusty bread to pair with my salad I realized, there is none and it was too dang cold out to run to the store. Luckily I found this recipe, that was not only easy to do but was fast and didn't take all day to make with multiple risings.
French Classic Potage Parmentier – French Potato Leek Soup
Potage Parmentier or Potato Leep Soup is the quintessential French dinner soup. This was one of the first dishes that I learned to prepare when I was a child, for the simple fact that it is super easy, takes a few ingredients, and requires little attention while cooking.
Mouthwatering chicken piccata inspired by Giada De Laurentiis
This chicken piccata dish is just what you need in your dinner routine. Try the lemony pan-fried chicken breasts with a mouthwatering butter sauce.
10 Pasta Recipes
Top 10 Quick & Easy Pasta Recipes. Pasta night is always welcome. When you think of comfort food, pasta is always up high on the list. Easy to prepare, lots of fun creating recipes with.
gordonramsayclub.com
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Baked Custard
When I make Grandma's Baked Custard, it brings me back to the simple days of good old-fashioned desserts made with everyday pantry ingredients. Grandma was quite creative in making delicious desserts in the kitchen and this recipe brings back many fond childhood memories of her.
