Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
IRMO, SC
WJBF

I-20 reopened after crash near state line

#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
abcnews4.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk

SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

