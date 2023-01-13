Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
11-story luxury hotel approved for development in the Vista to be largest in Columbia
"It's been a long time coming," said Real Estate Developer Ben Arnold of Arnold Family Corporation (AFC) regarding his company's upcoming development projects. The new developments are set to be located downtown in Columbia's Vista and will feature two hotels and a multi-family development. Arnold has been working on renovating...
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
WIS-TV
Police say drone assisted capture of barricaded suspect in West Columbia hotel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: The West Columbia Police Department reports a drone from SLED helped officers capture a suspect who was barricaded in a West Columbia hotel. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police held a press conference regarding the suspect who barricaded themselves in a West Columbia hotel. The West Columbia Police...
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
WIS-TV
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
Here's what's happening at Lexington Medical Center's Chapin Urgent Care
CHAPIN, S.C. — A Facebook post has people talking about changes coming to the Lexington Medical Center Chapin Urgent Care. Chapin resident Tammy Moen, along with hundreds of others on Facebook, have been trying to separate fact from fiction on what's happening to the Chapin Urgent Care run by Lexington Medical Center.
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
I-20 reopened after crash near state line
#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
abcnews4.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk
SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
'That dream has come true': Amelia Street in downtown Orangeburg renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When people walk the newly dedicated Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Orangeburg, they're asked to reflect on Dr. King's legacy and the path he paved for civil rights. The city commemorated the street's renaming with a march and ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. “In...
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
fox29.com
Watch: US veteran takes down knife-wielding man in South Carolina Walmart
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Walmart shoppers, including a military veteran, were captured on video helping to subdue a man waving around a knife and threatening people at a store in South Carolina. The incident was reported on Jan. 4 at a Walmart store in the city of Columbia, according to local...
WIS-TV
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals, legacy & recruitment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Teddius Williams, VP...
coladaily.com
Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center hosts first pop-up market Saturday
The Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center has found a home in a 1940’s airplane hangar building. Located in the Robert Mills District, the center will have its first pop-up artists’ market on Saturday. “For the past year, we have been meeting and discussing how to transform...
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
wach.com
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
