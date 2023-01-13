ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Buffalo State Athletics

Heil Sets Pool Record In Tri-Meet With Wells And Pitt-Bradford

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's and women's swimming and diving team returned to action today against Pitt-Bradford and Well College. Hannah Heil (Medina, NY/Medina) broke the 13-year old pool record in the 50 free with a time of 24.84, besting the previous mark of 24.87. MEN'S SCORES:
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy