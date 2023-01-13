Read full article on original website
Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
$14M healthy living project coming to west Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A $14 million construction project in west Dayton is anticipated to break into the area’s food desert. Dayton-based social services organization Homefull broke ground on the two-phase project’s first section earlier this month – at the intersection of US-35 and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.
Dayton marches in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together on a chilly Monday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A march in honor of the civil rights icon was held on West Third Street. Ahead of the march, community advocate Ronnie Moreland said the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday means a lot because, just as he was taught as a child, today you need to be the change you want to see in the world.
Huber Heights Fire Division offering CPR, AED training
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A public desire for CPR-AED training has been increased ever since Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday, Jan 2. Huber Heights Fire Division is offering the availability of community training in this first aid technique....
Greene County Public Health using grant to focus on healthy eating and active living
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Public Health has received a one-year mini grant called Healthy Eating, Active Living (HEAL). The goal of this grant is to help Greene County communities build capacity for healthy eating and active living policies. The grant cycle will focus on the jurisdictions of...
Piqua Arts Council receives funding from Culture Works and National Endowment for the Arts
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- COVID-19's influence on organizations, businesses, and those influenced by them is still visible today. Fortunately, various funds have been established to assist those in need of significant financial assistance in order to continue thriving. Thanks to a major grant from the National Endowment for the Arts,...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored in many ways across the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated in many ways throughout the Miami Valley on Monday, with multiple marches and service events. These events made it very clear that people of all generations want to keep Dr. King’s legacy, and what he believed in, alive because his beliefs are still relevant to many communities today.
Air Force museum to close Jan. 25 for emergency management response training
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be closing Jan. 25, for emergency management response training. Museum officials said Air Force and community agencies will participate in this training. People near the museum might experience emergency vehicles, alert sirens, blocked roads and travel delays. The museum is asking people to plan accordingly.
Helping animals while honoring a legend with Betty White Challenge
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A social media campaign continues to support a legendary actress' many passions – animals. Betty White died on Dec. 31, 2021, and to honor her lifelong commitment to animal welfare, everyone is encouraged to donate to an animal shelter in her honor to celebrate what would have been her 101st birthday, Tuesday, Jan 17.
Tracking rain for MLK Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- MLK Jr. Day will start off partly cloudy, but clouds build quickly ahead of our next weather maker which will bring us some rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 40s. Most of the rain will be out by Tuesday morning. We'll...
Cierra Chapman's family: 'We're feeling anxious, We just want to know'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A search for a missing woman last seen in Trotwood was held on Sunday. Cierra J. Chapman, 30, was last seen early Tuesday, Dec. 27, leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns. Chapman is described as 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, with...
UPDATE: 17-year-old injured in shooting on Alabama Dr. in Xenia
UPDATE: Officers from the Xenia Police Division responded to what was initially reported as an accidental shooting at 2099 Alabama Dr. in Xenia around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 17-year-old male in the living room of the home. The victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the left knee.
Springboro High School JROTC cadet receives prestigious scholarship
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sofia Roush, a Springboro senior JROTC cadet, was recently chosen for the prestigious J-100 Air Force JROTC Character-in-Leadership Scholarship. This is a four-year scholarship that covers all tuition and housing costs at any university with an Air Force ROTC Detachment. The scholarship also includes an annual...
Local winery raises over $13k for new Clark County Sheriff's Office safety equipment
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On October 22, 2022, Brandeberry Winery in Enon held their Hero in Blue fundraiser to honor the courage and sacrifice of Deputy Suzanne Hopper and Deputy Matthew Yates. With every bottle of wine sold, $4 went to the Clark County Sheriff's Office to purchase new...
Martin Luther King's legacy continues with the next generation remembering his legacy
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, but his birthday was Sunday. The Omega Church hosted youth groups to educated young people on Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday about Black history. Zion Juniel, a member of YLAG “Young Ladies Achieving Greatness” shared that King...
Cedarville grad student named NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 nominee
Cedarville, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cedarville University graduate student Rachel Bredeson was recognized as a NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Nominee at the 2023 NCAA Convention. Bredeson was the only NCAA Division II athlete from a university in Ohio to be honored. Bredeson is a former cross country and track & field standout, and carries a perfect 4.0 GPA as a pharmaceutical sciences major at the university's doctor of pharmacy program.
Thunder and heavy rain possible tonight
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wednesday starts with more clouds than sun. Showers are possible Wednesday evening after sunset as our next weather maker approaches. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday periods of rain move into the area. Some heavier bands and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Most of the area can expect around 0.50" - 1.00" of rainfall with locally heavier amounts.
