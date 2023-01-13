Today, most folks visiting Walt Disney World Resort tend to think of “Discovery Island” as one of several different land sections making up Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. But that wasn’t always the case. Once upon a time, Discovery Island really was just as its name implied—an actual island full of discovery and a rather popular Disney World attraction at that. Situated on Bay Lake, right within the Magic Kingdom Park Area, it was essentially its own Disney Park—an animal sanctuary and haven of exploration that Guests were freely permitted to visit as part of the overall magical memory-making experience. But then, all that came to a sudden and rather abrupt halt, and Discovery Island altogether shuttered to the public. Now it remains in ruination and abandonment, overgrown by nature’s untamed designs and being highly restricted and off-limits to Disney Guests and Cast Members alike.

