dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
seehafernews.com
Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders
$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
radioplusinfo.com
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl
Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond
An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement
As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Janet Protasiewicz Laughs as She Defends Weak Sentence for Child Rapist
Liberal Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz laughed when asked about the weak sentence she gave a felon who randomly abducted a Milwaukee teen girl off the street and raped her in a hotel room. She defended it. She could have given Anton Veasley 35 years in prison but instead let...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect taken into custody following ‘active disturbance’ in Omro
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Omro was taken into custody after he reportedly barricade himself in the basement and refused to come out. The Omro Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on January 15. Officers were sent to the 500 block of McKinley Avenue for a 911 hang-up call.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Up to 7″ of snow possible overnight Wednesday
Portage Co. and the surrounding area could see 4-7 inches of snow by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service out of Green Bay. A low-pressure system will bring significant snowfall to the region late Wednesday, with the heaviest snow occurring between midnight Wednesday night through noon Thursday.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of a death involving a driver whose vehicle was found in a pond over the weekend. Authorities said around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
939thegame.com
Haase Ordered to Stand Trial for 1992 Waupaca County Murders
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of killing Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in 1992 will go to trial. Tony Haase was in court Friday for a hearing, where a judge determined that there is enough evidence to move the case against him forward. Investigators say he had been drinking on the night of the murders and that he was upset over the death of his father, which occurred as the result of a snowmobile accident that also involved Togstad’s father.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 13, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday January 13, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
