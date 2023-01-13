2022 was a rough year for investors, especially in the tech sector with the Nasdaq finishing the year down 33%. However, the good news is that the sharp sell-offs and beaten-down valuations in a number of stocks have set up investors for a strong recovery when market sentiment shifts. Many growth stocks, in particular, look well priced considering their long-term potential. While it's rare for a stock to double in just one year, two could do so in 2023.

