6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Is it Wise to Hold on to Welltower (WELL) Stock for Now?
Welltower Inc.’s WELL diversified portfolio in the healthcare real estate industry in the major, high-growth markets of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom positions it well for growth. The company’s seniors housing operating (SHO) portfolio is poised to benefit from an aging population and a rise in...
5 Top Stocks Backed by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:. Core & Main, Inc. CNM: This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
ITT (ITT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
2 Stocks That Could Double in 2023
2022 was a rough year for investors, especially in the tech sector with the Nasdaq finishing the year down 33%. However, the good news is that the sharp sell-offs and beaten-down valuations in a number of stocks have set up investors for a strong recovery when market sentiment shifts. Many growth stocks, in particular, look well priced considering their long-term potential. While it's rare for a stock to double in just one year, two could do so in 2023.
MARUY vs. HON: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Operations sector have probably already heard of Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
Is Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?
Airline stocks have continued to move higher over the last few weeks, with the industry highlighting an area of the economy that could see growth in 2023. The Transportation-Airline Industry is currently in the top 20% of over 250 Zacks Industries as travel demand is expected to be higher this year, driven by lingering pent-up demand following the pandemic.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
VALE S.A. (VALE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Why Saratoga Investment (SAR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Saratoga Investment (SAR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this business development...
Is Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 12/23/2014, the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alpine (ALPN) Stock?
Investors in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $2.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Community Bank System (CBU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Community Bank System (CBU) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
