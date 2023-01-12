ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

News4Jax.com

Date safer: Recognizing red flags in online romance

Romance scams have cost people $300 million since 2020. According to the Federal Trade Commission, that’s higher than any other scam. Now, new campaign apps are launching to educate users. Starting this week, apps like Tinder, Hinge, Match, and Plenty of Fish will begin sending messages warning users of...
1070 KHMO-AM

New Facebook Scam Hitting Tri-States Gets Warning from BBB

Facebook users there is a new scam that the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of. Social media can be a fun place, but also can be dangerous. The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users of a scam that is hitting the Tri-States focusing on the Quincy buy-and-sell groups. This is how the scam works.
QUINCY, MO
The Independent

Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman scams investors out of $600 million

What would you do if all your hard earned money got stolen from you in the blink of an eye?. Elizabeth HolmesPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. In the early 2000s, Elizabeth Holmes was a dropout of Stanford University and a self-made billionaire. She had just created Theranos, an innovative company that combined her love for science with her charisma to convince investors to invest in her company. But something went wrong: The machines they created weren't working properly but she kept them going by lying about it and using other labs to do their tests. Eventually Wall Street Journal found out about the fraud and the investors realized they had been lied to; at one point they sued Theranos for $2 billion dollars!
Fox 32 Chicago

BBB reveals top local scams of 2022

The Better Business Bureau released a report Tuesday outlining the most frequently used scams in 2022. The top scam had to do with online purchasing. This is the third year in a row that online scams were number one.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams

The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
Sourcing Journal

Fake Cashmere Lands Popular Marketplace in Hot Water

The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) sued Etsy for its role in promoting the sale of fake cashmere products, similar to its previous legal battle with Amazon. The global trade group, which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers selling cashmere, on Dec. 30 filed a lawsuit claiming that Etsy is aiding, abetting and participating in the sale of falsely labeled apparel and accessories. CCMI said the platform has allowed its vendors to sell “huge quantities of counterfeit garments” advertised as 100-percent cashmere, when they’re produced from man-made or synthetic fibers like acrylic, polyester, nylon and rayon, as well as standard...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BoardingArea

Don’t Lose Your Capital One Card, They’re Irreplaceable

msn.com

Here’s how and when to renew your passport according to the US State Dept.

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring story that has been updated with new information. Even if you’re an avid traveler, chances are you...
Android Police

How to unfollow someone on Facebook

Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.

