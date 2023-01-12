Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Date safer: Recognizing red flags in online romance
Romance scams have cost people $300 million since 2020. According to the Federal Trade Commission, that’s higher than any other scam. Now, new campaign apps are launching to educate users. Starting this week, apps like Tinder, Hinge, Match, and Plenty of Fish will begin sending messages warning users of...
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
New Facebook Scam Hitting Tri-States Gets Warning from BBB
Facebook users there is a new scam that the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of. Social media can be a fun place, but also can be dangerous. The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users of a scam that is hitting the Tri-States focusing on the Quincy buy-and-sell groups. This is how the scam works.
Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023
People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
5 New Texting Scams To Watch Out For
Scammers are trying harder than ever to take advantage of unwitting victims via text message scams. According to "The RoboKiller Report: 2022 Mid-Year Phone Scam Insights," more than 147 billion...
Woman scams investors out of $600 million
What would you do if all your hard earned money got stolen from you in the blink of an eye?. Elizabeth HolmesPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. In the early 2000s, Elizabeth Holmes was a dropout of Stanford University and a self-made billionaire. She had just created Theranos, an innovative company that combined her love for science with her charisma to convince investors to invest in her company. But something went wrong: The machines they created weren't working properly but she kept them going by lying about it and using other labs to do their tests. Eventually Wall Street Journal found out about the fraud and the investors realized they had been lied to; at one point they sued Theranos for $2 billion dollars!
Idaho Department of Finance warning jobseekers to be aware of employment scams
IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Department of Finance is warning jobseekers to be aware of employment scam red flags in light of a recent consumer complaint the department received and the continued prevalence of these scams nationwide, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Bonner County Daily Bee.
BBB reveals top local scams of 2022
The Better Business Bureau released a report Tuesday outlining the most frequently used scams in 2022. The top scam had to do with online purchasing. This is the third year in a row that online scams were number one.
FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams
The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
Scammers pretend to be from your bank to drain your savings
Consumers are warned to watch out for scammers impersonating their bank. But will they get more protection in 2023 with a change in rules?
Mastercard Gets Clipped By the FTC - Forced to Allow Merchants to More Easily Process Non-Mastercard Debit Cards
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered an end to illegal Mastercard tactics with its merchants on Dec. 23. The FTC said it was stopping Mastercard from blocking competing debit card networks on its system.
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
Fake job scams are skyrocketing online — and they're getting harder to detect
Hackers are increasingly targeting applicants on job search sites with elaborate, fake hiring schemes to obtain their personal and financial information.
Millions warned to make two Google Maps changes – don’t risk ignoring it
GOOGLE Maps can be an incredibly helpful tool - but it does come with risks. While it can be handy for figuring out what a place looks like before you arrive, be it a house or restaurant, it may reveal details about your home you might want to hide. In...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
How to make extra money as a reseller in 2023, from 3 people who turned their Poshmark and Facebook Marketplace side hustles into valuable income
Meet three women who turned their reselling side hustles on Poshmark or Facebook Marketplace into substantial income. Here's how they got there.
Fake Cashmere Lands Popular Marketplace in Hot Water
The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) sued Etsy for its role in promoting the sale of fake cashmere products, similar to its previous legal battle with Amazon. The global trade group, which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers selling cashmere, on Dec. 30 filed a lawsuit claiming that Etsy is aiding, abetting and participating in the sale of falsely labeled apparel and accessories. CCMI said the platform has allowed its vendors to sell “huge quantities of counterfeit garments” advertised as 100-percent cashmere, when they’re produced from man-made or synthetic fibers like acrylic, polyester, nylon and rayon, as well as standard...
Don’t Lose Your Capital One Card, They’re Irreplaceable
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
msn.com
Here’s how and when to renew your passport according to the US State Dept.
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring story that has been updated with new information. Even if you’re an avid traveler, chances are you...
How to unfollow someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
Comments / 0