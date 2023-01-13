Treasury secretary warns 'extraordinary measures' needed to keep US from defaulting on debt as soon as next week

Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way
Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report. On Monday, international aircraft leasing company Avolon said it expected a full recovery in passenger traffic over the coming months, led by the reopening of markets in Asia, especially China. Andy Cronin,...
Chinese Shoppers Saved $827 Billion During Lockdowns. Now They’re Ready to Spend It.
As China eases its Covid restrictions, its residents are headed to their favorite high-end retailers—at least, that’s what luxury companies are hoping. Chinese spenders saved an estimated $827 billion (5.6 trillion yuan) during pandemic lockdowns over the past three years, according to Bloomberg. Now, high-end retailers worldwide are looking for that stashed cash to turn into a spending spree, as the market waits for consumers to partake in revenge shopping. But there are no guarantees that shoppers will relinquish their savings. While global brands are hoping to see a similar retail boom in China as the one seen in the US, where...
There's a larger 'classified' problem to confront
Americans have had the opportunity to choose from between three people to be president since 2016, and all three have been found to have classified documents they should not have. Clearly, there's a larger problem. Here's what we don't know:. We, the public, don't know what documents President Joe Biden...
Brazil security failings on January 8 draw growing scrutiny
A police sniper peeked out of a helicopter as it performed a low flyby just a few meters above the Ministries Promenade in Brasilia. He was one of hundreds of officers deployed to secure the enormous grass patch -- which sits in front of the Brazilian Senate and Congress and is surrounded by most of the country's ministries -- where protestors were expected to gather last week.
Biden wants the wealthiest 1% to 'begin to pay their fair share' (2021)
During his first joint address to Congress, President Joe Biden said he wants the wealthiest Americans to pay "their fair share" when it comes to taxes. The top 1% captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world over last two years. The world's wealthiest residents...
Biden reaches a vital new tipping point on Ukraine
The West has reached its latest fateful crossroads over Ukraine. Looming decisions on deepening support for Kyiv's fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's onslaught have been rendered even more critical by a winter battlefield that was more dynamic than the expected frozen stalemate. Time is also fast ebbing for the...
Europe's warm winter is robbing Putin of a trump card
Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, one question has troubled European governments more than almost any other: What happens if Moscow turns off the gas?. The threat of cutting Russian gas supplies for European countries, many of whom have relied on it for years...
Wall Street's biggest WFH advocate now has some concerns about remote work
When Jane Fraser became CEO of Citigroup nearly two years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, she established the kind of flexible hybrid work culture that's mostly unheard of among elite Wall Street bankers. Although Fraser sees no need to return to the old ways, Citi's experiment has shown...
Oil down 1% on another surprise build in U.S. crude stocks
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after industry data showed a large unexpected increase in U.S. crude stocks for a second week, heightening concerns of a drop in fuel demand.
Key Netanyahu ally cannot serve as cabinet minister, Israel's top court rules, sparking potential government crisis
Israel's top court ruled 10-1 on Wednesday that Aryeh Deri, leader of the Shas party and a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should not be able to serve as interior minister because of a February 2022 conviction for tax fraud. Netanyahu should remove Deri from his post, the...
Bank of Japan stands pat on ultra-easy policy
The Bank of Japan has decided to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, defying market expectations that rising inflation could force the central bank to tweak its key yield curve control policy and allow interest rates to rise further. The BOJ kept its yield curve control (YCC) targets unchanged as it...
