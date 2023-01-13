ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Buffet

For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale

An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Biggest January snowstorm in 30-plus years likely to hit Denver

Don't take the forecast lightly, Denverites – tonight is likely to bring the biggest January snowstorm to hit the Mile High City in over 30 years. According to the National Weather Service, those in downtown Denver should expect about eight inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning, with a high-end forecast of 13 inches. The most recent time a January storm dropped more than eight inches of snow in Denver over the course of 24 hours was in 1992, when 13.8 inches of snow fell on January 7. If eight inches of snow does end up falling, it would be tied for the 7th-largest 'one day' January snow total for the city (tying January 24, 1921). None of Denver's 10 largest one-day January snowfalls have taken place since 1992, with the 10th-largest one-day January snowfall dropping 7 inches on January 26, 1944. Data goes back to 1882.
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Park Meadows | Shopping mall in Lone Tree, Colorado

Park Meadows is one of the largest shopping centers in Denver. It is located to the south of the city and was inaugurated in 1999. It is quite pleasant to walk through its very beautiful outdoor design that includes play areas, for events and more to spend a fun afternoon with the family. One of the things that make this mall more striking are its excellent restaurants such as the Brazilian Fogo de Chao, The Cheesecake Factory or Seasons 52. But you can also go shopping in major stores such as the American fashion brand Michael Kors, the Apple Store, GAP, Urban Outfitters and departmental Nordstrom and Dillard's, among others.
LONE TREE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?

Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Watch: Fort Collins Gets a Cool Mention in the 2007 ‘Reno 911!’ Movie

Everybody just seems to love the actor, Paul Rudd. Does he have an affinity for Fort Collins? In the 2007 comedy, "Reno 911!: Miami," it sure does seem like it. He's part of the Marvel Universe as "Ant Man," he's been in the "Anchorman" movies, he's in the new "Ghostbusters" reboot, and he was in this wacky comedy. He plays a drug lord in Miami, but he's not from Miami. He's from Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
9News

Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport

DENVER — Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while a winter storm sits over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 262 flights were canceled at DIA and 33 flights were delayed on Wednesday at DIA, according to FlightAware. Affected...
DENVER, CO
Rick Zand

Denver's 'Healer Messiah'

Francis Schlatter, born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1856, made his way from New York City to Denver in 1892 and opened a shoe repair shop at 1845 Stout Street. A cobbler by trade, Schlatter seemed possessed by a spirit as he stared transfixed, talking about the healing power he expected to receive from "The Master."
DENVER, CO
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy