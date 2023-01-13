Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Buffet
For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Get Ready, Colorado. Winter Storm With Lots Of Snow Coming Tonight
It's going to feel "a lot like Christmas" starting tonight (1/17/23) in Colorado as we gear up for the biggest snowstorm in 2023 so far. This current winter storm warning starts tonight at 5 pm and goes through 5 pm on Wednesday. Here's what to expect. Biggest Storm Of The...
Biggest January snowstorm in 30-plus years likely to hit Denver
Don't take the forecast lightly, Denverites – tonight is likely to bring the biggest January snowstorm to hit the Mile High City in over 30 years. According to the National Weather Service, those in downtown Denver should expect about eight inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning, with a high-end forecast of 13 inches. The most recent time a January storm dropped more than eight inches of snow in Denver over the course of 24 hours was in 1992, when 13.8 inches of snow fell on January 7. If eight inches of snow does end up falling, it would be tied for the 7th-largest 'one day' January snow total for the city (tying January 24, 1921). None of Denver's 10 largest one-day January snowfalls have taken place since 1992, with the 10th-largest one-day January snowfall dropping 7 inches on January 26, 1944. Data goes back to 1882.
tourcounsel.com
Park Meadows | Shopping mall in Lone Tree, Colorado
Park Meadows is one of the largest shopping centers in Denver. It is located to the south of the city and was inaugurated in 1999. It is quite pleasant to walk through its very beautiful outdoor design that includes play areas, for events and more to spend a fun afternoon with the family. One of the things that make this mall more striking are its excellent restaurants such as the Brazilian Fogo de Chao, The Cheesecake Factory or Seasons 52. But you can also go shopping in major stores such as the American fashion brand Michael Kors, the Apple Store, GAP, Urban Outfitters and departmental Nordstrom and Dillard's, among others.
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
Watch: Fort Collins Gets a Cool Mention in the 2007 ‘Reno 911!’ Movie
Everybody just seems to love the actor, Paul Rudd. Does he have an affinity for Fort Collins? In the 2007 comedy, "Reno 911!: Miami," it sure does seem like it. He's part of the Marvel Universe as "Ant Man," he's been in the "Anchorman" movies, he's in the new "Ghostbusters" reboot, and he was in this wacky comedy. He plays a drug lord in Miami, but he's not from Miami. He's from Fort Collins.
weather5280.com
Denver & Colorado's snowfall forecast: Impactful snow is on the way, especially north and east of the city
Our eyes remain on the system to hit tomorrow, Tuesday, through Wednesday. As we have discussed previously, the biggest impact is all up to what is now any minor changes to position and speed of the storm as it develops over southeastern Colorado. If that storm develops a touch north...
Colorado Town Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest pinpointed the best destinations with lots of charm and less crowds.
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
Historic ghost town may become Colorado's next national park
The historic ghost town of Dearfield, located roughly 24 miles east of Greeley and 70 miles northeast from Denver, could become Colorado's next national park if the U.S. Department of the Interior can prove its national significance. Founded in 1910, the homestead was once the largest black homesteading settlement in...
9News
Schools across Colorado closed due to snow
DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Summit Daily News
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
Madonna’s Huge 40th Anniversary World Tour Hits Denver’s Ball Arena July 2023
The one and only Madonna will be setting out across the world to celebrate 40 years of being one of the top artists in the world, and that tour is coming to the Mile High City. The 64-year-old world phenomenon will bring longtime fans her biggest hits while also introducing...
People in Fort Collins Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while a winter storm sits over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 262 flights were canceled at DIA and 33 flights were delayed on Wednesday at DIA, according to FlightAware. Affected...
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'
Francis Schlatter, born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1856, made his way from New York City to Denver in 1892 and opened a shoe repair shop at 1845 Stout Street. A cobbler by trade, Schlatter seemed possessed by a spirit as he stared transfixed, talking about the healing power he expected to receive from "The Master."
No... stunning site 6 hours from Denver wasn't a massive prehistoric tree
Think you've 'done it all' in Colorado? Doubtful. But if you're looking to travel across state lines for outdoor recreation this summer, Wyoming's Devils Tower National Monument might be on your list. With a summit that reaches 5,112 feet of elevation, this stunning butte rises 867 feet upward from its...
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds. Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue. RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
Comments / 0