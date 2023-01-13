Read full article on original website
The Moving Kitchen // J.C. Architecture
Text description provided by the architects. This is a 54 person moving restaurant. It has a full-size kitchen, bar, lounge, and two-person and four-person dining arrangements. Our inspiration comes from if the exquisite Taiwan culinary delights can move with the beauty of Taiwanese scenery, how exciting would this be.It’s Not a New Train – Thinking About Sustainability.After 2 years of planning and discussion with the Taiwan Railway Administration (the main government body that controls the train network in Taiwan) about this idea, we formed an amazing team composed of designers, chefs, restaurant operations, and a construction team.
Architectural Details: GGA’s Desert City, a Cactus Complex
The winners of Architizer's Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Architecture and cacti may seem worlds apart. But on closer inspection, both are defined by structure and repetition, and whether simple or ornamented, they are shaped by their context. When García-Germán Arquitectos set out to design Desert City, the team wanted to celebrate xerophytic plants and a growing culture of interests and events around them. The result is an elegant and uplifting architecture that parallels the beauty and structure of diverse cacti from around the world.
Reconstruction and urban design of the Theater Square in Novi Sad // DBA doo
The area of the Theater Square, is located in town old core of Novi Sad. Existing space was devastated and needed complete reconstruction of infrastructure, paving and urban furniture. Areas are intended primarily for pedestrians, but also for delivery and fire vehicles. Also, new cyclist lanes are designed. Pedestrian areas are paved with granite slabs in three discreetly toned shades.
V1 Residential Building // KontraStudio
The leading idea was to create a contemporary place for living that would not only offer the comfort and the privacy of an individual home, but also benefit of additional common spaces. From an aesthetic point of view, the main feature of this building is the multilayeredness. The use of different materials along with various height regulations and the blend of solid and void, contribute to the authentic and strikig look of the whole building.
Lux Garden Faro // tip architects
Lux Garden is a set of 8 buildings integrated in the Lejana de Baixo development in Faro, Algarve, Portugal, having been developed with the aim of becoming a reference in the city’s new housing area. The building’s implantation and volumetry were defined by the allotment plan, in a U-shape around a yard and developing in 6 and 7 floors above ground and 2 floors below ground for parking.
Building 116 Revitalized: Christensen & Co Architects Transform Corridors into Dynamic Study Spaces
DTU B116 – At building 116, the corridors are transformed into a study environment for group work and social interaction. The transformation is created by introducing study units in the unused areas adjacent to the existing class rooms in the building. This way each inch of the building become meaningful learning spaces for students. In the new interior design students can supplement and discuss their knowledge from the formal auditorium lessons in a more informal setting.
Inner Mongolia Normal University Sculpture Research Center，Pengju Zhang
The project is located on a trapezoidal section on the edge of the campus of Inner Mongolia Normal University. It is designed with light steel structure to obtain larger span space and higher construction speed. Concrete bricks and clay bricks are used for walls and floors, which make the space...
Dear House // Dear Arch
White community encountering old landscapes The field had the hustle and bustle of Ewha Womans Station range at the front, and behind it was a place where the natural old houses on the slopes of Mt. Sangryong were lined with naturally occurring old houses, showing the properties of Seoul. The owners and residents had long lived in the area, and due to the nature of the area, they had a great affection for the area.
One Drawing Challenge Winner Explores Enduring Truths at the Heart of a Classic Book Beloved by Architects Worldwide
The winners of Architizer's Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities is officially more than 50 years old; yet, its enduring appeal is attested to by the special place reserved on most architect’s bookshelves for the Italian fables. For young architecture students and experienced practitioners alike, the book remains a source of inspiration and a constant reminder of the infinite possible experiences inherent to any place. This year’s One Drawing Challenge Non-Student Winner, Thomas Schaller, is one of those architects.
The Yellow Street // dot Architects Calicut
The project is in the South beach part of Calicut, Kerala, India within the major historical part of the city. The building stood at the entrance of Bavutti Haji Road which leads to Kuttichira- another important touristic site with a proud history flaunting a unique socio-cultural and architectural style. This place has a long story to tell- the story of an old town with prodigious commerce, cultural and religious events happening.
Hongyadong Traditional Culture Preservation and Protection Complex // Shenzhen Huazhu Architectural & Engineering Design Co., Ltd
This place has accumulated more than two thousand years trail of our ancestor, and once had so many stories, Jiangyan Fort, Hongya Closed Door, Paper Salt Pier, Zhenkou Ancient Temple, Light Red Ancient Pavilion, Dongchuan College, Ming Dynasty City Wall, The instinct of Xinhai and the “Three Horizontals and Eight Verticals.” We carried out Chongqing’s prosperous and vicissitudes stories in the grand Hongyadong building.
