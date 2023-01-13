2023 is shaping up to be the year of used, with the resale revolution accelerating with each passing day. J. Crew on Tuesday launched its new initiative, J. Crew Always, with ThredUp, where customers can buy and resell pre-owned, good-condition J. Crew items and then receive J. Crew shopping credit for the items sold. And resale was a prominent theme throughout the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail’s Big Show, where several experts highlighted the resale sector’s many upsides. Lee Peterson, executive vice president, thought leadership and marketing, at design services company WD Partners and Seana Strawn, head of retail design and home furnishing identity at...

14 MINUTES AGO