Girls Valentine’s Day Fleece Dresses Sizes 2T – Youth Large $12.99 Shipped
Jane is offering up Short sleeve Valentine’s Day Fleece Dresses in sizes 2T – Youth Large for just $12.99 shipped. Fitting true to size, these 60% cotton/40% polyester dresses come is 7 design options. Ultra brushed fleece. Cuffed sleeve and banded bottom detail. Available in sizes 2T –...
NRF 2023: J.Crew Launch Shows Resale ‘Isn’t Junk, It’s Personal’
2023 is shaping up to be the year of used, with the resale revolution accelerating with each passing day. J. Crew on Tuesday launched its new initiative, J. Crew Always, with ThredUp, where customers can buy and resell pre-owned, good-condition J. Crew items and then receive J. Crew shopping credit for the items sold. And resale was a prominent theme throughout the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail’s Big Show, where several experts highlighted the resale sector’s many upsides. Lee Peterson, executive vice president, thought leadership and marketing, at design services company WD Partners and Seana Strawn, head of retail design and home furnishing identity at...
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker $54.50 (Reg. $100) Shipped
Hurry over to Walmart online where this black Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker is on sale for just $54.50 (reg. $100) shipped. You can also buy online and pick up at your local Walmart, if that option is available to you. BREW A CUP...
Shark HydroVac ONLY $99 Shipped (Reg. $299) | Vacuums, Mops, & Cleans Itself
For a limited time, you can zip over to Walmart online and snag this Shark HydroVac 3-in-1 Vacuum & Mop System in Wine for only $99 shipped (regularly $299)! Keep in mind that the price can CHANGE at any time. This can vacuum AND mop, and even cleans itself!. Shark...
