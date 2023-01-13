ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cntraveler.com

The 11 Best Spas in New York City

New York is universally known as the city that never sleeps—and for good reason: Between the world-class restaurants and bars, incredible shopping, and acclaimed museums alone, you could never sleep again and still wouldn't have time to experience everything the Big Apple has to offer. But with so many high-energy activities and attractions, it's easy to forget that New York City is also home to some of the best spas and world-class wellness hubs in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Village Voice

Weird Facts about NYC Even New Yorkers May Not Know

There’s more to the city that never sleeps than meets the eye. Apart from the obvious advancement and beauty New York City is known for, we’re here to delve into the weird, the peculiar, and the strange side of the city that hides behind the facade of skyscrapers and night lights. Some weird facts about NYC are sure to pique your interest—well enough so that you would be interested in traveling to the city itself. As for New Yorkers and seasoned migrants who think that they know everything there is about the city, some of these may stump even you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn

Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023

The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
BRONX, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Offers Weekend Cannabis Sales in New York City

Uncle Budd NYC, a legacy cannabis brand and delivery company, is now offering weekend cannabis sales in New York City. The company, known for its high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service, is now making it even easier for New York City residents to access their favorite cannabis products. Uncle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?

Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?. Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan Sunbathers Get Their First Public Beach—but No Swimming

There’s nothing quite like Manhattan in summertime: scantily-clad office works spilling out of restaurants (and spilling rosé), firecrackers popping at every possible opportunity; all set off by an aroma of rancid hot garbage. New Yorkers long to escape to the beach during those baking-hot months to tan, flirt and on occasion entertain their children, but most options take forever to get to via subway if you don’t already live close by, say, Coney Island or the Far Rockaways (it’s in the name; they’re far). Or there is Fire Island and the Hamptons—all far from the city.Now you don’t have to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try New York City Steakhouses

If you're looking for a great steak in NYC, you can't go wrong with Smith & Wollensky. Not only is the food good, but the service is top-notch. This is a perfect place to dine on business or enjoy a special meal. If you're into seafood, you'll also love Smith & Wollensky. It has a variety of seafood dishes on its menu, from lobster tails to shrimp.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Puttin' On the Ritz

Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

