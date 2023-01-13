Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
cntraveler.com
The 11 Best Spas in New York City
New York is universally known as the city that never sleeps—and for good reason: Between the world-class restaurants and bars, incredible shopping, and acclaimed museums alone, you could never sleep again and still wouldn't have time to experience everything the Big Apple has to offer. But with so many high-energy activities and attractions, it's easy to forget that New York City is also home to some of the best spas and world-class wellness hubs in the country.
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan. American Express will soon open a new type of lounge in New York City. This will be a luxurious and exclusive experience designed mainly for Amex Centurion cardmembers. But it’s possible to visit even with an American Express Platinum credit card.
Village Voice
Weird Facts about NYC Even New Yorkers May Not Know
There’s more to the city that never sleeps than meets the eye. Apart from the obvious advancement and beauty New York City is known for, we’re here to delve into the weird, the peculiar, and the strange side of the city that hides behind the facade of skyscrapers and night lights. Some weird facts about NYC are sure to pique your interest—well enough so that you would be interested in traveling to the city itself. As for New Yorkers and seasoned migrants who think that they know everything there is about the city, some of these may stump even you.
Don't Miss This in NYC: Locations of popular NYC film scenes, the Bronx's most expensive homes, nine subway bathrooms
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
"Discover the Best of New York City Cuisine: Check out These 10 Must-Visit Local Restaurants"
New York City is a food enthusiast's paradise, providing a limitless variety of delicious and also varied dining options. From traditional steakhouses to trendy new hotspots, the city has something for every preference and spending plan. Below's a listing of a few of the very best regional restaurants you must see when in New york city:
Eater
Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn
Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.
How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023
The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Offers Weekend Cannabis Sales in New York City
Uncle Budd NYC, a legacy cannabis brand and delivery company, is now offering weekend cannabis sales in New York City. The company, known for its high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service, is now making it even easier for New York City residents to access their favorite cannabis products. Uncle...
New calls for Madison Square Garden to halt use of facial recognition
In six months, Madison Square Garden Entertainment utilized the tech to have three people removed from the Garden and Radio City Music Hall.
pix11.com
Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?
Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?. Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?
Manhattan Sunbathers Get Their First Public Beach—but No Swimming
There’s nothing quite like Manhattan in summertime: scantily-clad office works spilling out of restaurants (and spilling rosé), firecrackers popping at every possible opportunity; all set off by an aroma of rancid hot garbage. New Yorkers long to escape to the beach during those baking-hot months to tan, flirt and on occasion entertain their children, but most options take forever to get to via subway if you don’t already live close by, say, Coney Island or the Far Rockaways (it’s in the name; they’re far). Or there is Fire Island and the Hamptons—all far from the city.Now you don’t have to...
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try New York City Steakhouses
If you're looking for a great steak in NYC, you can't go wrong with Smith & Wollensky. Not only is the food good, but the service is top-notch. This is a perfect place to dine on business or enjoy a special meal. If you're into seafood, you'll also love Smith & Wollensky. It has a variety of seafood dishes on its menu, from lobster tails to shrimp.
Lottery winners: Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Staten Island, Newburgh
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Powerball players in Staten Island and Newburgh won big on Saturday. Third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold for the Saturday drawing. The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 24, 26, 39, 47 and 57 with a Powerball of 23. […]
New York City's delicious Pizza: Where to Find the Most Delicious Slices
New York City is known for its delicious pizza, with a wide variety of styles to choose from. From classic New York-style slices to wood-fired Neapolitan pies, there's something for everyone in the city that never sleeps. Here are seven highly-rated pizza places in New York City that are worth checking out:
Community voices ideas, concerns about Atlantic Avenue development in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — New housing and jobs are at the top of the list when new development projects are discussed. How will new zoning proposals change a neighborhood? The conversation is coming to a stretch of Atlantic Avenue between Vanderbilt and Nostrand avenues. New York City is moving ahead with the next big plan […]
Puttin' On the Ritz
Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bronx News 12 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
