ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire. A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members. Updated: 3 hours ago. President Clarence Armbrister is retiring at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte ranks among cities with bad traffic congestion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte region tops a list for some of the worse traffic congestion in the country, and you don’t have to ask too many people about notorious hot spots when it comes to traffic. Heavy traffic is notorious in areas like:. - I-77 between uptown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC

That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School. Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte. When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing. Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ground broken for ‘The Pearl’ innovation district

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district. Project leaders broke ground on the new site Tuesday. It will be home to both the medical school’s second...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy, dense fog will continue to develop overnight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead and get the latest conditions before you head out the door to work with the free WBTV First Alert Weather App. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning fog. Thursday and Sunday: More wet...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Commissioners Notebook - January 2023

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park project is moving along in the design process. During the January Board of Commissioners Work Session, Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer shared renderings of possibilities for the multipurpose facility. He told commissioners that design development is complete. The next stage will involve the creation of construction documents, which include details about structural and mechanical systems, building materials and other components.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte

That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School. Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte. When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing. ‘Significant new addition’ to Truist Field to be announced Wednesday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

House fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte deemed accidental

A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled the price we saw this time last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation and Atrium Health Cabarrus begin construction on expansion of behavioral health holding unit

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Improvements are on the horizon at Atrium Health Cabarrus that will improve its ability to serve behavioral health patients. According to a news release, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation and Atrium Health Cabarrus recently hosted a ribbon cutting to recognize and thank Cabarrus County for its support to expand the current behavioral health holding unit at the hospital.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

String of burglaries in Ballantyne community

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling for...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge. Updated: 8 hours ago. Mary Santina Collins was found...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Eggflation: Egg prices on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From the grocery store shelves to the breakfast table, shoppers are feeling the pinch of egg prices. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs is $4.25 which more than doubled the price we saw this time last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Weekly to offer inside scoop on local businesses, events, and more

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Long time business owners and residents of Cabarrus County, Brian and Lisa Perry, have felt a void in the media space promoting local restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and civic opportunities for some time. That is why they have launched a brand-new lifestyle e-newsletter, Cabarrus Weekly, that will cover all these topics and more.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte

When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing. Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte. Firefighters are battling a one-story house fire on Masters Court. ‘Significant new addition’ to Truist Field to be announced Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. That announcement...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy