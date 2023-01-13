Extra Effort: North Johnston's Jaylen Sumler lengthy skillset includes bowling and saxophone

Read full article on original website
Northwood names Mitch Johnson next head football coach
Pittsboro, N.C. — Mitch Johnson will be the next head coach of Northwood High School's football program. Johnson most recently served as the head coach at South Iredell High School in 2022. He was hired there last March. Johnson will replace previous Northwood coach Chris Kenan. Johnson will coach...
UNC offers Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley
Asheville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has given a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. He previously received offers from William & Mary University and Wake Forest University. Conley transferred to Christ School from Asheville High School. He was...
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
Double-double hoarder Bacot leads UNC past Boston College
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, R.J. Davis added 18 points and North Carolina beat Boston College 72-64 on Tuesday night. Bacot had his 11th double-double of the season and the 60th of his career. He is now tied for the UNC double-double record with Naismith Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham. The 16-rebound performance was Bacot’s 21st game with 15 or more rebounds.
'League of Legends' esports tournament coming to PNC Arena
RALEIGH, N.C. — PNC Arena has been chosen to host the League Championship Series Spring Finals this April. It marks Riot Games' premier North American esports tournament for the game "League of Legends." According to a statement from PNC, The LCS Spring Finals will be held April 8 through...
Students, staff march to protest potential closure of Creedmoor Elementary school ahead of vote
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Parents and teachers from Creedmoor Elementary dressed in red at a school board meeting Tuesday night at South Granville Highschool in Creedmoor to address the possibility of the school closing its doors. The school board is debating whether to close Creedmoor Elementary and use it as...
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes lanes of traffic
DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near North Carolina Highway 55 closed several lanes of traffic. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, only one of the four lanes remains closed. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer was down in a ditch, a pickup...
Cary man will use $400,000 jackpot to buy a home
CARY, N.C. — William Kite said he couldn't believe he won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot. “I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” Kite, 64, from Cary, said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”. Kite, who works in IT, bought his Quick...
NC man mourns loss of 17 pets in devastating house fire
TRENTON, N.C. — A Jones County man is back home and mourning the 17 pets he lost in a house fire a week ago. WITN reports James Hall now lives in a camper on his property along Plantation Road, with three pups and a cat who survived Wednesday’s fire.
Garner High School teacher unexpectedly dies 3 days after being suspended, according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It is with great sadness that I...
Trump to visit Fayetteville to honor late supporter Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway, according to new video
Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Fayetteville Saturday to pay respects to Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, an influential Trump supporter who died this month, according to a new video. Hardaway, 51, was part of the conservative political commentary duo “Diamond and Silk,” who gained notoriety for their...
'Bang, bang, bang': Durham police release 911 calls from shooting at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police released the 911 calls on Wednesday for the Jan. 10 shooting at American Tobacco Campus. Two men stole a car and crashed it in front of ATC, where they shot at two people walking in front of the business. Durham police do not believe...
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
Wolfspeed opens search for suppliers for $5B facility in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY – Wolfspeed has begun the process of selecting suppliers for its $5 billion silicon carbide semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Chatham County. The Durham-headquartered company hosted a series of events in Siler City today, serving as the first of multiple supplier days the firm will hold in the coming months.
After 15 adoptions, 'unlucky' dog Ronald finds perfect love with new forever family
An unlucky pup's luck has finally turned around. WRAL News first told you about Ronald the 'unlucky' dog last week, when the SPCA of Wake County made a social media post about his sad story. After 14 failed adoptions, Ronald had been returned once again to the shelter. Why was...
Police take armed man into custody at Durham home
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
Man sitting in Greenville apartment hit when car plows into building after shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man was killed and another was injured Monday after a car crashed into a Greenville apartment complex. WITN reports a 2000 Nissan Maxima drove through a fence and crashed into a first-floor apartment at The District at Tar River apartment complex on First Street. The...
