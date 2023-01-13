ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenly, NC

Extra Effort: North Johnston's Jaylen Sumler lengthy skillset includes bowling and saxophone

By Jason Jennings, WRAL sports director
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Northwood names Mitch Johnson next head football coach

Pittsboro, N.C. — Mitch Johnson will be the next head coach of Northwood High School's football program. Johnson most recently served as the head coach at South Iredell High School in 2022. He was hired there last March. Johnson will replace previous Northwood coach Chris Kenan. Johnson will coach...
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

UNC offers Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley

Asheville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has given a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. He previously received offers from William & Mary University and Wake Forest University. Conley transferred to Christ School from Asheville High School. He was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison

Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Double-double hoarder Bacot leads UNC past Boston College

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, R.J. Davis added 18 points and North Carolina beat Boston College 72-64 on Tuesday night. Bacot had his 11th double-double of the season and the 60th of his career. He is now tied for the UNC double-double record with Naismith Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham. The 16-rebound performance was Bacot’s 21st game with 15 or more rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

'League of Legends' esports tournament coming to PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. — PNC Arena has been chosen to host the League Championship Series Spring Finals this April. It marks Riot Games' premier North American esports tournament for the game "League of Legends." According to a statement from PNC, The LCS Spring Finals will be held April 8 through...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes lanes of traffic

DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near North Carolina Highway 55 closed several lanes of traffic. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, only one of the four lanes remains closed. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer was down in a ditch, a pickup...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Cary man will use $400,000 jackpot to buy a home

CARY, N.C. — William Kite said he couldn't believe he won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot. “I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” Kite, 64, from Cary, said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”. Kite, who works in IT, bought his Quick...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Police take armed man into custody at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy