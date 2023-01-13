Read full article on original website
Related
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
AOL Corp
She was having a massive stroke, but Puyallup cops jailed her for DUI. Now she is suing
Besides the unusual migraines that prompted her to take a sick day, everything seemed fine for Jane Carhuff as she pulled away from her Puyallup home to go to the doctor in November 2019. But by the time she made the approximately 20-minute trip, the 55-year-old postal worker had crashed...
AOL Corp
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star will serve federal prison sentence in Lexington
A popular reality TV star convicted of fraud and tax evasion is set to serve her sentence in a Lexington prison. Julie Chrisley, 50, the star of her family’s show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” was scheduled to begin her seven-year sentence at the Lexington Federal Medical Center on Tuesday at noon. “Chrisley Knows Best” is a reality show that followed the Georgia family, formerly known for their wealth acquired by real estate. The show ran for nine seasons.
AOL Corp
Indiana man arrested after 4-year-old son was caught on camera waving a loaded handgun around
An Indiana man is due in court after his toddler was seen playing on a second-floor landing with a loaded handgun. Shane Osborne, 45, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of neglect after neighbors reported seeing his young son waving around what appeared to be a real firearm and even pulling the trigger, according to local NBC affiliate WTHR 13 News.
Comments / 0