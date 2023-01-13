The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecency with a child. Rogelio Garcia is being sought by police. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 150 lbs. and having a height of 5’8”, according to a news release.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO