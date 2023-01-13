Read full article on original website
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency call. Ramiro Badillo, 24, is wanted by McAllen PD after an incident that occurred Sunday night on the 1100 block of Highway 83. At about 7:22 p.m. Sunday, […]
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A La Joya Police patrol car crashed into an SUV during a pursuit of another vehicle Monday afternoon, police said. The department official tells ValleyCentral, the officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Ford Expedition the the driver refused and a pursuit began. Police says the […]
STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an Escobares New Year’s shooting that injured three has been arrested. Juan Gilberto Garza, 31, who was wanted in connection to a Jan. 1 shooting, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count […]
A former Hidalgo County Commissioner and a Weslaco businessman who were found guilty of bribery will be sentenced on Wednesday. Arturo "A.C." Cuellar and Ricardo Quintanilla were found guilty of accepting bribes last October in a federal bribery trial. Both men were accused of offering and accepting bribes when Weslaco...
SAN ANTONIO – A man is receiving reconstructive surgery in a San Antonio hospital after he was dragged on pavement hundreds of feet behind a truck. Jesus Marroquin, 31, was hit and dragged by a truck for approximately 500 feet early Christmas morning while walking to his grandmother’s house, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
A man convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. A Cameron County Sheriff deputy stopped Servando Galvan Jr., 32, for a speeding violation at the intersection of FM 3248 and Sol Road in Brownsville.
---------- The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Eduardo Ramon Cuadra was last seen Saturday at around 1:45 p.m. at the A&V Lopez Supermarket on the Southmost Boulevard. Police say he is about five feet and five inches tall, and weighs 125...
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
Feds: Lyford DOT employee pleads guilty to extortion
LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Department of Transportation employee from the Rio Grande Valley pleaded guilty to extortion Friday. Patrick Gorena, 54, of Lyford, was a border investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to the Department of Justice. According to his plea, Gorena demanded $3,500 while auditing a trucking company in […]
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege. Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD. Police department did not provide details of any allegations against […]
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecency with a child. Rogelio Garcia is being sought by police. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 150 lbs. and having a height of 5’8”, according to a news release.
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen Friday at 24 Lindale Drive just after midnight. Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Police told ValleyCentral that a 15-year-old female was found lying in the street. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway and police are asking if anyone has any information […]
A Valley woman is speaking out and warning TikTok users to be aware of a scam she fell for. Donna resident Maribel Soto said she received two separate messages through the video hosting app TikTok informing her she won a total of $7,000. Soto was told she had to send...
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department said officers have made an arrest in an aggravated robbery that took place Nov. 27, 2022. Edward Navarro Luna was formally charged Monday with the crime that occurred at the Dollar General located at 3405 E. Main Ave., according to Alton police. With help from the McAllen […]
BROWNSVILLE – An illegal immigrant from Mexico who had HIV died in Border Patrol Custody near Brownsville late last year and the incident remains under investigation. The following update was released Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. On November 6, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a Border Patrol remote camera operator...
The Mission Police Department is taking steps to help teach local first responders how to respond when they encounter someone with autism. They are doing this with the help of Bebo’s Angels, a non-profit group that helps support families who have autistic children. Mission police say all federal local...
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday. “Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County […]
