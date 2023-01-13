ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

Leak causes Andrews-Reidsville postponement

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
T. Wingate Andrews Nijayah Townes goes up for a basket as Reidsville’s Gracious Wise reaches to block during Thursday’s game at Andrews. LAURA GREENE | HPE Laura Greene

HIGH POINT — Water leaking around a roof vent and dripping onto the George Foree Gymnasium court during Thursday night’s storms brought a premature end to the Mid-State 2A varsity basketball doubleheader between T. Wingate Andrews and Reidsville.

Play was first interrupted briefly in the first quarter of the girls game when the court became slick just in front of the scorer’s table, and then play stopped with 6:26 left in the second quarter after water started falling on the playing surface again at the same spot.

