Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: A Call to Action

MLK Day is a holiday designated as a day of service to one's community. Dr. King once addressed the American Psychological Association and spoke about the psychological concept of maladjustment. It is important to consider a call not only to service but work for human rights and social justice in...
Axios

3 ways to celebrate MLK Day across the Valley

Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there are a number of events across the Valley this weekend to honor the legendary civil rights leader. When and where: 11am-6pm Saturday at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park's Stage Plaza, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave. Details: The 28th annual festival, which promotes cultural...
New Hampshire Bulletin

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no one should settle for ‘a piece of freedom’

Some historians mark the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder as the end of the civil rights movement. Over an arc of 14 years – from the 1954 Brown Decision to King’s death in 1968 – the nation attempted to address its racial caste system. The same nation that launched a war on hunger and […] The post On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no one should settle for ‘a piece of freedom’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Margaret Minnicks

Interesting things about Dr. Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Photo byYouTube Screenshot. Former President Ronald Reagan declared the third Monday in January to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the slain civil rights activist. January 15 is his actual birthday. Had he lived, he would be celebrating his own birthday at age of 94 in 2023. He was assassinated at the young age of 39 on April 4, 1968.
oprahdaily.com

John Lewis Once Reflected on the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Oprah’s Master Class

The brotherly bond between the late U.S. Representative John Lewis and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was unbreakable, even after the latter’s murder at age 39 in April 1968. The pair worked tirelessly to create a fairer America during the civil rights movement—think Selma, the Freedom Rides, and so much more—but King’s death didn’t stop Lewis from continuing to get into “good trouble” for years to come. Lewis kept working and eventually became a Democratic member of Congress representing Georgia, starting in the 1980s.
Teressa P.

Ways to Honor Dr. King Every Day, Not Just MLK Day

Real change starts within and in our "beloved communities" Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s (MLK) birthday and Day of Service. It’s a federal holiday and a day off for many, but other people honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service in our local communities.
Black Enterprise

Tributes and Commemorations For ‘MLK Weekend’

It took over 30 years to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday. Since then, “MLK weekend” has memorialized the late civil rights icon’s life and legacy with celebratory events across cities far and wide. On Sunday, January 5, the world will celebrate King...
