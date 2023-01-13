Read full article on original website
CBS News
Embrace memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King unveiled on Boston Common
BOSTON - A new sculpture honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King and their legacy in Boston was unveiled Friday afternoon. The 22-foot tall Embrace Memorial was formally unveiled on Boston Common, near the Parkman Bandstand. This is the first new monument on the Common in more than...
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
'The Embrace' lets viewers viscerally experience the love and legacy of MLK and Coretta Scott King
A new monument will be unveiled on Boston Common Friday. It depicts the arms of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King wrapped around each other, based on a photograph taken after the 1964 announcement that MLK had won the Nobel Peace Prize. Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes...
psychologytoday.com
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: A Call to Action
MLK Day is a holiday designated as a day of service to one's community. Dr. King once addressed the American Psychological Association and spoke about the psychological concept of maladjustment. It is important to consider a call not only to service but work for human rights and social justice in...
WATCH VIDEO: Biden delivers sermon honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
President Joe Biden is set to speak today at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
3 ways to celebrate MLK Day across the Valley
Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there are a number of events across the Valley this weekend to honor the legendary civil rights leader. When and where: 11am-6pm Saturday at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park's Stage Plaza, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave. Details: The 28th annual festival, which promotes cultural...
On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no one should settle for ‘a piece of freedom’
Some historians mark the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder as the end of the civil rights movement. Over an arc of 14 years – from the 1954 Brown Decision to King’s death in 1968 – the nation attempted to address its racial caste system. The same nation that launched a war on hunger and […] The post On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no one should settle for ‘a piece of freedom’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Interesting things about Dr. Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Photo byYouTube Screenshot. Former President Ronald Reagan declared the third Monday in January to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the slain civil rights activist. January 15 is his actual birthday. Had he lived, he would be celebrating his own birthday at age of 94 in 2023. He was assassinated at the young age of 39 on April 4, 1968.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Had a Spiritual Brother Their Friendship Helped Shape the World.
In 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. faced a problem. He personally and deeply opposed the Vietnam War, but coming out against it publicly could alienate President Lyndon Johnson, who had staked much of his credibility on it. Condemning the war could put cherished civil rights legislation at home at risk. What was the way forward?
oprahdaily.com
John Lewis Once Reflected on the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Oprah’s Master Class
The brotherly bond between the late U.S. Representative John Lewis and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was unbreakable, even after the latter’s murder at age 39 in April 1968. The pair worked tirelessly to create a fairer America during the civil rights movement—think Selma, the Freedom Rides, and so much more—but King’s death didn’t stop Lewis from continuing to get into “good trouble” for years to come. Lewis kept working and eventually became a Democratic member of Congress representing Georgia, starting in the 1980s.
Ways to Honor Dr. King Every Day, Not Just MLK Day
Real change starts within and in our "beloved communities" Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s (MLK) birthday and Day of Service. It’s a federal holiday and a day off for many, but other people honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service in our local communities.
Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy
Iconic pictures that underscore Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s brave determination to pave the way for each of us to enjoy a freer existence than he did. The post Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy appeared first on NewsOne.
Tributes and Commemorations For ‘MLK Weekend’
It took over 30 years to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday. Since then, “MLK weekend” has memorialized the late civil rights icon’s life and legacy with celebratory events across cities far and wide. On Sunday, January 5, the world will celebrate King...
