ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTEN.com

Texas lawmaker calls for study of COVID vaccine

(KTEN) — The CDC recently announced that it is investigating the agency's vaccine safety monitoring system after it flagged Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible link to strokes in adults age 65 and older. Texas state Sen. Drew Springer (R-District 30) has filed Senate Bill 403 which seeks to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy