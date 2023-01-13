Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die and...
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
Where We Come From: Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane shares story of escape from war
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. One Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane, Sabina Andreas, spoke with NonStop Local's Kalae Chock about her experience fleeing from war.
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
World renowned Slam Poet Ashlee Haze performs in Spokane in honor of MLK Day
World renowned Slam Poet Ashlee Haze performed at Spokane Falls Community College on Wednesday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You can buy her book of poetry here.
Semi-truck crash, fuel spill closed US-195 overnight, driver swerved to avoid cat in road
COLFAX, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck hauling fuel tipped over and crashed on Highway 195 south of Colfax. The trailer punctured, spilling around 6,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline across the roadway. Accorind to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened when the driver swerved...
Spokane arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for fire at St. Charles Catholic School
SPOKANE, Wash. - 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire. On March 18 at...
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Nazi propaganda flyers left on cars throughout West Central Monday, police say it is free speech
SPOKANE, Wash. - Martin Luther King Jr. Day was full of life and love, yet an unknown individual decided to spread hate instead, in the form of Nazi propaganda. On January 16, reports came in of folks across the West Central neighborhood finding Nazi propaganda flyers on their car windshields.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office investigates abandoned husky-like dogs
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is looking into who abandoned a number of husky-like dogs in the county recently. The sheriff's office asked that anyone who saw whoever abandoned the dogs should call dispatch at (208) 265-5525.
Zags move up to No. 6 in AP college basketball poll
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Associated Press (AP) released this week's college basketball poll, ranking the top 25 men's teams in the nation. Last week, Gonzaga University was ranked number eight last week, but it seems their stellar performance against Portland has swayed the tide. On Monday, Jan. 16, the latest...
1 dies from injuries after vehicle crash with powerline pole in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person is dead after a vehicle collision with a powerline pole in Airway Heights on Monday evening, Jan. 16 near McFarlane Rd. and Craig Rd. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Eastern Washington's improved depth key to early lead in Big Sky Conference
When the men’s basketball teams from Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado play Thursday night in Greeley, Colorado, it will be the first matchup between the two since the Bears eliminated the Eagles from the Big Sky Tournament last March in Boise. Northern Colorado went on to win its semifinal...
Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount
LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
Reese Snellman gets hot, leads Ferris boys over University in key contest; U-Hi girls come back late to edge Saxons
District 8 3A receives just two bids to state this year, making it even more difficult for multiple Greater Spokane League teams to advance to Tacoma. Since Mt. Spokane already owns a league win over Ferris, Tuesday’s showdown between the Saxons and visiting University – which has been on the periphery of the state top-10 rankings all season – became a critical matchup in determining where the hosts sat in the league’s pecking order in district play.
Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim, Brynna Maxwell on watch list for Mid-Major Player of the Year Award
Gonzaga is the only school with multiple players on the most prestigious list that honors players who compete on midmajor teams. Forward Yvonne Ejim and guard Brynna Maxwell are two of the 15 players named Wednesday to the midseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.
